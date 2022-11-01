Rewind to 2018, and the launch of Bakkt was one of the most anticipated developments to occur in the digital asset sector. Much of this was due to the fact that the majority owner of Bakkt is none other than Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). This was particularly notable, as ICE is a Fortune 500 company which operates 10+ exchanges – including platforms like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). While the fanfare leading up to its launch may have been disproportionate to its performance since, looking back, Bakkt has still managed to survive and grow through multiple bear markets now. The most recent example of this was just put on display as it was announced that Bakkt would soon be acquiring Apex Crypto.

1 DAY AGO