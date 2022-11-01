Read full article on original website
Fidelity Digital Targets Retail Consumers with ‘Commission-Free’ Crypto Trading
Fidelity is bringing crypto to retail investors as it opens a waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, a trading platform that will offer custodial and trading services and allow investors to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform hasn’t officially launched yet, nor has Fidelity announced a launch date; but with the waiting list open for pre-registration, it is clear that the release date might just be around the corner. Fidelity also says it will offer commission-free trading to retail investors.
MoneyGram Announces Support for BTC, LTC, and ETH
Moneygram, a leading and globally revered name in the digital P2P payments space, launched an innovatively new feature to consolidate its competitive edge over its peers. The company, claiming to have served more than 150 million people over the last five years, announced that from November 2022 onwards, it would facilitate the trade and holding of cryptocurrencies through its MoneyGram mobile app.
Apex Crypto Set to be Acquired by Bakkt for up to $200M
Rewind to 2018, and the launch of Bakkt was one of the most anticipated developments to occur in the digital asset sector. Much of this was due to the fact that the majority owner of Bakkt is none other than Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). This was particularly notable, as ICE is a Fortune 500 company which operates 10+ exchanges – including platforms like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). While the fanfare leading up to its launch may have been disproportionate to its performance since, looking back, Bakkt has still managed to survive and grow through multiple bear markets now. The most recent example of this was just put on display as it was announced that Bakkt would soon be acquiring Apex Crypto.
US Employment Numbers Key to USD Forex Market Direction
Moving into Friday, the US Dollar forex market remains strong while being focused on employment numbers to come from the country for October. These are likely to have at least some impact on the market direction for the day. Both the Euro and Pound are trying to hold their position after an up-and-down week for both major currencies. Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the markets are trending in a more positive direction ahead of the opening bell to come.
Amazon joins other tech companies in cost-cutting moves
The stock market pulled back in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September. ...
