There are a lot of things I think about when I think about a Fall Saturday morning. I think about football (Go Dawgs). I think about the temperature dropping (unless you are like me and live in South Georgia where it is so hot you can fry an egg on the sidewalk). I also think about Saturday morning runs with my dad. Until I moved to college a couple of years ago, I spent almost every Saturday morning running on the dirt roads near my house with my dad. We run year round, but Fall is definitely our favorite time of the year to run. Thinking about our Fall Saturday morning runs, my mind is flooded with memories of the fields filled with snow white cotton, cow pastures, and canopies of trees above us (with the leaves constantly falling on us). It is just a picture perfect area to run. My dad would say every Saturday, "Wow, it is so beautiful out here. I would love to take a picture of this". The scenery might be picture perfect, but the run itself was not (for me anyways).

