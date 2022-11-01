Read full article on original website
Related
When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?
It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
Seeing fewer acorns on the ground this fall? Here's why that could be the case
As leaves change color and fall to the ground around Ohio this autumn, so do the acorns. But are there less of them this year?. That could be true, thanks to a below average production of acorns from red oaks in Ohio. In some places, it's a mast year for...
Saturdays In The Fall
There are a lot of things I think about when I think about a Fall Saturday morning. I think about football (Go Dawgs). I think about the temperature dropping (unless you are like me and live in South Georgia where it is so hot you can fry an egg on the sidewalk). I also think about Saturday morning runs with my dad. Until I moved to college a couple of years ago, I spent almost every Saturday morning running on the dirt roads near my house with my dad. We run year round, but Fall is definitely our favorite time of the year to run. Thinking about our Fall Saturday morning runs, my mind is flooded with memories of the fields filled with snow white cotton, cow pastures, and canopies of trees above us (with the leaves constantly falling on us). It is just a picture perfect area to run. My dad would say every Saturday, "Wow, it is so beautiful out here. I would love to take a picture of this". The scenery might be picture perfect, but the run itself was not (for me anyways).
The Cutest Amazon Fall Dresses Starting at $19
Fall is in full swing and we've found a list of ADORABLE fall dresses starting at just $19!
Let's fall back and stay back: In defense of Standard Time, the best time of the year
It's dark and chillier in the morning these days when I shake my little dog awake, dress her in her absurd purple coat, and prod her out the door for her first walk of the day. Later, during our after-work stroll, the sun is just starting to set through the sparse golden leaves on the tree in the front yard. It's fall! Pull on your mittens and grab your pumpkin spice and a map to Stars Freakin' Hollow! Everyone loves autumn, right? Until the first week in November when suddenly it's all, wait just one minute, oh, I would like to speak to the manager about the time.
Do You Actually Have to Rake Your Leaves This Fall? Here’s What an Expert Has to Say
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
momcollective.com
Mompreneur Spotlight : Megan Luchtel of Lake Label
We are big fans of women supporting women at OC Mom Collective. We love learning about small businesses. And when we learn about a mom running an incredible small business, we most definitely want to learn about it! We chatted with Megan Luchtel of Lake Label and here is some of what we chatted about.
WFAA
Update your Fall pantry
Thanksgiving is later this month and having your pantry in order can make planning your holiday feasts even easier. That's why Tonia Tomlin with Sorted Out shares a few tips. For more information, visit SortedOut.com.
momcollective.com
Couponing Made Easy And Fun
Who wants to save? You always say you should start couponing, but you never find the time. Will you sit and clip coupons to save hundreds of dollars?. How much can you actually save? It all depends on what you set your goal amount that week!. As an entrepreneur, mom...
Comments / 0