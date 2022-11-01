Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
$1 million fund established to combat antisemitism
In response to rising hate speech, a $1 million fund has been established to combat antisemitism in the Jacksonville area. The Together Strong Community Fund, established by business executive David Miller and the Miller families, will address the root causes of bias through "education, conversation and interaction," according to an announcement from the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida.
Candlelight vigil fights rash of antisemitic messages
Flames flickered in the hands of dozens Thursday night at James Weldon Johnson Park as community groups gathered with local residents with one goal in mind: push back against those who malign members of the Jewish faith. And as they held small candles in the sunset breeze at the park...
After fits and starts, Jacksonville council approves new districts
Under the gun of a tight deadline, the Jacksonville City Council on Friday approved a new map of council districts to submit in federal court on Tuesday, the deadline set by a judge. The map’s base configuration was drawn by an outside expert hired by the city’s legal department to...
Riverside Avondale Preservation supporters fight redistricting plan
A leader of Riverside Avondale Preservation said Wednesday that residents of the historic neighborhood will "fight hard" against a proposed redistricting plan that would split that part of the city into three different City Council districts. "It's outrageous, and it's being done for all the wrong reasons," said Wayne Wood,...
Redistricting; honoring Harriet Beecher Stowe; ADAPT: The State of the St. Johns River; Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair
In this election season, Jacksonville City Council is under pressure to redraw the city’s lines of political power. A federal judge has ordered the council to redraw council maps, ruling they were likely gerrymandered to dilute Black voting power in the city. City Council has been meeting about the...
Interfaith vigil against hate; PACT ACT; Eat Your Yard Jax; What’s Good Wednesday
Jacksonville residents of all faiths and backgrounds are standing in solidarity with the city’s Jewish community. They’re speaking out against antisemitic messages that were displayed across the city during Florida-Georgia Weekend. Tomorrow night, Nov. 3, a candlelit vigil for unity and hope will take place at James Weldon Johnson Park Downtown. First Coast Connect listeners can lend their voices against hate as members of the community rally together during the vigil. The vigil will begin at 5:30 pm.
Jacksonville City Council plans to vote today on new district maps
The Jacksonville City Council plans to vote Friday on new district maps after the old ones were struck down as unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, yet after three days of committee meetings, it’s not clear that the council has enough votes to approve the maps. Last month, U.S. District Judge Marcia...
Employees can't shield messages in Ascension malpractice case
An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by employees of Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital to shield text messages from being disclosed in a medical malpractice case against a former physician at the Jacksonville medical center. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with former patients...
City Council rolls back redistricting changes and labors toward marathon meeting
The Jacksonville City Council is committing to an all-day meeting Friday to finalize a proposed map of new city council districts to meet a Nov. 8 deadline imposed by a federal judge. At the third and final meeting of a special redistricting committee Thursday, council members voted to roll back...
Jacksonville homicides hit high point two months before 2023
The victims range from a 15-year-old boy shot dead on March 12 on 103rd Street, to an 82-year-old woman who died violently Jan. 7 in a home on Wilson Boulevard. Both were among the 132 violent deaths reported by police as of Monday. With two months left in the year, the total surpasses last year's figure of 128, according to records from The Florida Times-Union, a WJCT News partner.
Ian housing aid still available in Putnam and St. Johns counties
Several types of housing assistance remain available for residents of Putnam and St. Johns counties whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They are among 26 counties where residents are eligible. They others are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.
Three sentenced in Duval County voting schemes
Sentences were handed down in Jacksonville this week in two voting-related crimes, according to the State Attorney's Office. And a third suspect whose case is connected with one of the men sentenced this week is being prosecuted now in an election fraud case. His next court hearing set for the day after elections are held.
