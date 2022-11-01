ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Drew Pyne vs. DJ Uiagalelei

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ9gi_0iumbQ1600

We know many of you won’t like it, but barring a late development, Drew Pyne will start for Notre Dame against Clemson. The consensus of a vocal portion of the Irish’s fan base that has lost all faith in Pyne was made clear on Twitter as he struggled against Syracuse. But with that said, he did shine in a few moments during the game, and he has had those moments ever since he fell into the starting job. All you need to form your opinion about him is an open mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPqCY_0iumbQ1600

The Tigers come into this game with a quarterback controversy themselves. Despite a rough outing against the Orange two weeks ago, DJ Uiagalelei has retained Dabo Swinney’s faith in him, at least from what he said after the aforementioned outing. Besides all that current pressure to perform, he’ll be looking to exorcise the demons from when he started the Tigers’ 2020 loss at Notre Dame Stadium. Fortunately for him, Trevor Lawrence was back to erase much of that memory in the ACC title game a month later.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
CLEMSON, SC
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson

When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
CLEMSON, SC
WNDU

Northridge to face undefeated NorthWood in sectional championship

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football playoffs in the state of Indiana have reached the sectional finals, and just like last season, a Northridge team that went 5-4 in the regular season is playing November football. In fact, just like last season, the team standing in the way of...
NAPPANEE, IN
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NILES, MI
WNDU

Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
ELKHART, IN
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester

A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
ROCHESTER, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy