ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL trade deadline: Bears acquire former Notre Dame star from Steelers

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wn2I_0iumZiNg00

Former Notre Dame star wide receiver Chase Claypool is on the move shortly before the NFL trade deadline as the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded him to the Chicago Bears. Claypool had played with the Steelers since being drafted in 2020.

Claypool has dealt with quarterback issues in Pittsburgh the last two seasons and managed to pull in 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown through eight games this year. Claypool had previously managed 860 (2021) and 873 (2020) receiving yards in the two years previous.

Field Yates reports the Steelers will receive a second-round draft pick in return.

As a Bears fan I’m thrilled Claypool is headed here as he’s one of the best receivers Notre Dame has had in the last decade, but after trading star linebacker Roquan Smith for a second and fifth-round pick Monday, it feels like a significant talent drop overall for the Bears in terms of actual players, with the addition of a useful but hardly exciting fifth-rounder.

That said, the Bears wide receiver group is a disaster and Claypool brings an obvious upgrade. Former Notre Dame teammates Cole Kmet, Sam Mustipher, and Equinimious St. Brown will be awaiting his arrival in Chicago as Claypool will be the fourth former Golden Domer on the Bears active roster.

Check out some of the best photos of Claypool during his time at Notre Dame below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccaNf_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cczei_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJE20_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCaYv_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMxHR_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4vS3_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wawd9_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdQET_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytUWr_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3nn9_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMK78_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4nUL_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paVEo_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Wcm_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ke2r_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOO3m_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yq9NK_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGoIp_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMkiI_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAdGC_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTq5T_0iumZiNg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IsFb_0iumZiNg00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

What did Roquan Smith think when the Bears traded him?

OWINGS MILLS, MD – While they’ve not exactly shocked people on the field this season, the Bears certainly did before the trade deadline thanks to three major trades. It wasn’t only fans who were caught off guard by the deals but even the players themselves, including the most surprising athlete who was dealt this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event

The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Chiefs predictions: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the fifth time since 2018 when they do battle at Arrowhead Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9. The Titans have gotten the better of the Chiefs in three of the last four times they’ve met, with the Titans winning both regular-season meetings and one playoff contest.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 games that Oregon Duck fans need to pay attention to this weekend

The last time we went out of our way to encourage fans to watch college football games that didn’t feature the Oregon Ducks was during the bye week. Of course, without Dan Lanning’s squad taking the field, it was reasonable to expect that Oregon fans would be looking for outlets to fill the football-less void. Now we are encouraging extracurricular watching for Duck fans despite Oregon playing a game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. I’m not saying to watch any of these games instead of the Ducks (although the most important game of the day will be on while Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan Wolverines appear to be favorites top UNC football 5-star target

The UNC football program is enjoying the success of redshirt freshman Drake Maye and his season here in 2022. Maye took over for Sam Howell, who had a fantastic career himself, as the torch was passed. While UNC still has Jacolby Criswell and 2022 recruit Conner Harrell on the roster plus are welcoming in Tad Hudson, they are in pursuit of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. The Charlotte product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has drawn attention from several programs in his recruitment. With Davis making visits over the past few months, his recruitment could be coming...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy