NFL trade deadline: Bears acquire former Notre Dame star from Steelers

Former Notre Dame star wide receiver Chase Claypool is on the move shortly before the NFL trade deadline as the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded him to the Chicago Bears. Claypool had played with the Steelers since being drafted in 2020.

Claypool has dealt with quarterback issues in Pittsburgh the last two seasons and managed to pull in 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown through eight games this year. Claypool had previously managed 860 (2021) and 873 (2020) receiving yards in the two years previous.

Field Yates reports the Steelers will receive a second-round draft pick in return.

As a Bears fan I’m thrilled Claypool is headed here as he’s one of the best receivers Notre Dame has had in the last decade, but after trading star linebacker Roquan Smith for a second and fifth-round pick Monday, it feels like a significant talent drop overall for the Bears in terms of actual players, with the addition of a useful but hardly exciting fifth-rounder.

That said, the Bears wide receiver group is a disaster and Claypool brings an obvious upgrade. Former Notre Dame teammates Cole Kmet, Sam Mustipher, and Equinimious St. Brown will be awaiting his arrival in Chicago as Claypool will be the fourth former Golden Domer on the Bears active roster.

Check out some of the best photos of Claypool during his time at Notre Dame below.