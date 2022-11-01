Read full article on original website
Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern
The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Tickets Giveaway
Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks
Jackson State's back-to-back big-game weeks brought millions in revenue to the city. The post Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson girl’s basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20
Port Gibson High School girls’ basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20 on Thursday. Sa’Mya Thomas led the team with 13 points followed by Rekiyah Washington who added seven points and Gerkiya Flowers who contributed six in the win. The Blue Waves are coached by Lorenzo Thomas and will...
Vicksburg, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mageenews.com
Kingsley College Is Coming to Magee!!! Sneak Peek December 6th
Kingsley College, a cosmetology and barber school, will open in Magee in January! The school offers top notch education and training.
fox7austin.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
mageenews.com
Alert: Heather Blackwell Missing
Heather Blackwell, at teacher at Raleigh who lives in Magee, has been missing since Tuesday.
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
WAPT
16 Cuisine: One Guy Steak and Chicken
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 Cuisine goes inside the One Guy Steak and Chicken food truck to find out what's cooking. To find out where Kendrick Gordon's food truck will be next, tap here.
Radio Ink
New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down
Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).
Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen Saturday evening
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg. He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket on Saturday, Oct....
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
Mississippi Link
Poor Peoples Campaign arrives yet again in Jackson
Just a stones throw from the Governor’s Mansion, the Poor Peoples Campaign rallied once again for a Moral Monday March, as they promised they would, on Halloween night. Reverend William J. Barber II and Danyelle Holmes, lead organizer for Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign, carried out the rally with a focus on increasing clergy involvement, young people and citizens directly impacted by the water crisis in Jackson.
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
WAPT
Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
