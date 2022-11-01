ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gojsutigers.com

Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern

The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson girl’s basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20

Port Gibson High School girls’ basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20 on Thursday. Sa’Mya Thomas led the team with 13 points followed by Rekiyah Washington who added seven points and Gerkiya Flowers who contributed six in the win. The Blue Waves are coached by Lorenzo Thomas and will...
PORT GIBSON, MS
High School Football PRO

Vicksburg, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Meridian High School football team will have a game with Warren Central High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Kingsley College Is Coming to Magee!!! Sneak Peek December 6th

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Kingsley College, a cosmetology and barber school, will open in Magee in January! The school offers top notch education and training.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Alert: Heather Blackwell Missing

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, at teacher at Raleigh who lives in Magee, has been missing since Tuesday. (No additional news has been received...
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

16 Cuisine: One Guy Steak and Chicken

JACKSON, Miss. — 16 Cuisine goes inside the One Guy Steak and Chicken food truck to find out what's cooking. To find out where Kendrick Gordon's food truck will be next, tap here.
JACKSON, MS
Radio Ink

New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down

Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).
JACKSON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Link

Poor Peoples Campaign arrives yet again in Jackson

Just a stones throw from the Governor’s Mansion, the Poor Peoples Campaign rallied once again for a Moral Monday March, as they promised they would, on Halloween night. Reverend William J. Barber II and Danyelle Holmes, lead organizer for Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign, carried out the rally with a focus on increasing clergy involvement, young people and citizens directly impacted by the water crisis in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Remains of missing man found in Mississippi

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy