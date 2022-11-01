ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Biden, Obama warn of democracy threat in final midterms countdown

President Joe Biden, Democratic superstar Barack Obama and Republican firebrand Donald Trump all converged Saturday on Pennsylvania to push their parties to the finishing line in a race Biden said marks a "defining" moment for US democracy. This is a defining moment for the nation and we all, we all must speak with one voice," Biden said.
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump road-tests nickname for Florida governor and potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to take his first public swipe at the man who many Republicans have been eyeing as a potential alternative to take on Joe Biden in 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Mr Trump mockingly referred to his onetime ally, who won the Sunshine State’s 2018 gubernatorial election after earning the then-president’s endorsement, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing his standing in the polls during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.The crowd who had gathered to hear him stump for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Mehmet Oz had little reaction to the barb, which...
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
