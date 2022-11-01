Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden calls protesters 'idiots' after seeing 'socialism' signs outside Joliet school
In a statement, the Illinois Republican Party called on Rep. Underwood to disavow Biden's comment, accusing the president of lashing out at his critics.
Biden, Obama warn of democracy threat in final midterms countdown
President Joe Biden, Democratic superstar Barack Obama and Republican firebrand Donald Trump all converged Saturday on Pennsylvania to push their parties to the finishing line in a race Biden said marks a "defining" moment for US democracy. This is a defining moment for the nation and we all, we all must speak with one voice," Biden said.
Biden, Trump push Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates ahead of midterms
PHILADELPHIA/LATROBE, Pa., Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republicans including his predecessor Donald Trump predicted a sweeping victory.
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump road-tests nickname for Florida governor and potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to take his first public swipe at the man who many Republicans have been eyeing as a potential alternative to take on Joe Biden in 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Mr Trump mockingly referred to his onetime ally, who won the Sunshine State’s 2018 gubernatorial election after earning the then-president’s endorsement, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing his standing in the polls during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.The crowd who had gathered to hear him stump for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Mehmet Oz had little reaction to the barb, which...
Barack Obama says Biden has 'repaired the economy and kept unemployment low' amid 8.2% spike in prices
Former President Barack Obama said during a Saturday campaign event that President Biden has "repaired the economy and kept unemployment low."
Vote 2022 Voter Guide: What you need to know before voting on Midterm Election Day
Here are some things you should know if you plan to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.
2022 Pa. election: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote Nov. 8
Pennsylvania voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production.
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
