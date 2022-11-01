Read full article on original website
Washington County Board of Elections Offers Tips for Voters/Sample Ballots
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the General Election, City of Bartlesville Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4 Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their...
Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Holidays
Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas. Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy...
City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs
In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
Joy Hofmeister Makes Pitstop in Bartlesville
Democratic Candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister was in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening at Unity Square. Hofmeister made most of her speech about focusing on education and talks about why she would make a great Governor. Democratic State Superintended hopeful Jena Nelson also spoke in front of the crowd of about...
Preparation for Fantasy Land of Lights Closes Johnstone Park
Each year, the Rotary Club of Bartlesville puts up a Fantasy Land of Lights for the residents in our area to enjoy. To prepare for that event, the City of Bartlesville recently announced that Johnstone Park will close the first week in November for the installation of lights. The Fantasy...
Interchange Improvement on I-44 at US-169 Will Cause Delays
If you take US-169 to get into Tulsa to avoid traffic on Highway 75 be aware that your commute is about to become a snarl at the I-44 interchange. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced yesterday that it will begin improving the interchange of I-44 and US-169 as part of its $16 million bridge and highway projects. The work officially begins on Monday, November 7 and will not be completed until late next year.
Celebrate Bison Day at Old West Buffalo Company
The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.
Rumpelstiltskin In Town
A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical. The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it...
Man Faces Felony Charge After Visiting Storage Unit
Kyle Dewayne Fugate was arraigned in Washington County court on Thursday, November 3 for a felony charge of Second Degree Burglary after being caught on tape cutting off locks on two units at the D&B Mini Storage located on southeast Taylor Drive in Bartlesville. An employee of the storage unit...
Football Changes Everywhere
Full list of football games now on Thursday instead of Friday:. Bartlesville vs. Tahleqah, Dewey at Cascia Hall, Caney Valley vs. Sequoyah, Nowata vs. Adair, Pawhuska vs. Rejoice Christian, Oklahoma Union at Chelsea, Barnsdall vs. Yale, Copan at Oaks Mission and Wesleyan Christian School at Coyle. Schools who are going...
Christmas With a Cop Dodgeball Tournament
Skiatook PD and Mac’s Barbecue are teaming up for the first Christmas with a Cop Dodgeball Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 6. The goal is to make sure a whole bunch of kids have an amazing Christmas. Officer Cassidy Tucker talks about how the idea of a dodgeball tournament started.
Bruin Football Beats Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football won its fourth game of the regular season, as Bruins took an early two-score lead over Tahlequah and never looked back. BHS beat the Tigers 28-16 at Custer Stadium on Thursday night. The win for Bartlesville (4-6) assures the Bruins the No. 5 seed out of 6A-II...
Nowata Looks to Finish Season Strong
The Nowata Ironmen are playing their final game tonight in a season that has been more successful than their last two combined. After not winning a football game since the 2019 season, first year head coach Chance Juby has the Ironmen sitting at a 2-7 record with one game left to play.
Sports » Latest News
The Caney Valley Trojans are in the group of teams that moved their game back a day, as they get ready to take on the Claremore Sequoyah Eagles tonight. The Trojans are on a 6-game losing streak and are playing one of the best teams they have played all year.
Huskies Fall in Regular Season Finale Against Rejoice Christian
Pawhuska faced a tall task in Rejoice Christian Thursday night and attempted to pull out all the stops against the Eagles. The Huskies would go on to fall 77-30 against the Eagles. The Huskies would give Rejoice a bunch of fits in the first quarter. Down 7-0 early, the Huskies...
Barnsdall Looking to Avenge Last Year's Loss to Yale
Barnsdall locked up a spot in the playoffs with a 50-22 win against Drumright last week and are playing for third place in district against Yale this week. The Panthers are 6-3 this season winning its last two games by an average of 42 points. Yale defeated Barnsdall last year...
