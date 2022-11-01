If you take US-169 to get into Tulsa to avoid traffic on Highway 75 be aware that your commute is about to become a snarl at the I-44 interchange. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced yesterday that it will begin improving the interchange of I-44 and US-169 as part of its $16 million bridge and highway projects. The work officially begins on Monday, November 7 and will not be completed until late next year.

