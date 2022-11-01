Read full article on original website
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GoDaddy Inc.’s GDDY third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
Shake Shack Inc. SHAK reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 8.2% during trading hours on Nov...
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash DASH reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark...
Restaurant Brands' (QSR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results were primarily driven by solid sales growth (at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International businesses), development progress (at Popeyes) and a strong contribution from digital sales. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 3.
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.78% and increasing 15.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25% and increased 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s quarterly results benefited from...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $285.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had...
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?
Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
Can Schlumberger (SLB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Schlumberger (SLB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this world's largest oilfield services company...
PPL Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat the Mark
PPL Corporation PPL reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also improved by 13.9% from the year-ago earnings of 36 cents per share. On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS of 24 cents compared...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Wingstop (WING) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Telus International (TIXT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Revised)
Telus International TIXT came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.67%. A quarter...
