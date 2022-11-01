Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bendmagazine.com
Q&A with Eddie Swisher of Iron Horse Second Hand
Eddie Swisher has a corner in Bend, Oregon where not only is he greeted on a first-name basis by his customers, but he makes a point of knowing their names as well. A “secondhand store that sells antiques,” his Iron Horse store celebrates fifty years in 2022, and will close its doors on the Congress Street location it has called home for thirty five of those years. Iron Horse will move to a new location on First Street and carry on. We talked to Eddie about where he started and what’s next for this local tradition.
An Unbelievable Winter Extravaganza Awaits You in This Oregon Town [MUST SEE Video]
Winter officially arrives on December 21st everywhere. I've never experienced the full effect that Bend, OR has to offer. Have you? I've read and heard about the wonderful hiking and biking trails that this town has. I've passed through many times on my way to and from other destinations. Never have I thought, "I have to experience Bend," till today. I received a brochure on Central Oregon. I inquired about scenic destinations in the PNW online some time ago. Naturally, I paged through. Bend, is the town I have to visit.
bendsource.com
Redmond's Rising-Star Venue
Once upon a time — when owners Ilko Major and Cimarron Brodie wanted a new lifestyle that could express their passions for art, music, events and community — a 1940s Baptist Church in downtown Redmond landed on their radar. After two additions in the 1960s and 1980s, the now 19,000 square-food "beautiful big red beast" sits prominently at 818 SW Forest Ave.
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
bendsource.com
Impeccable Service, Elegant Atmosphere, Elevated Fine Dining
"Wine and dine as you step back in time." I saw that statement at the top of the website for Becerra's on 6th Bistro, but I wasn't sure what it meant exactly—that is, until I actually stepped inside the beautiful bistro in downtown Redmond. Becerra's is like a step...
Will Crook County get more snow this year? Odds favor it
The Pacific Northwest is in a rare third consecutive La Nina cycle, which typically means colder temperatures and more precipitation than averageThe Prineville-Crook County area has already gotten a taste of wintry weather in the past week. Snow hit the upper elevations on Monday and Tuesday while people in the city saw snow mixing with rainfall. The recent weather could be a prelude of what's to come during the winter, based on long-term weather predictions. Ed Townsend, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said that the Pacific Northwest will again be in a La...
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Your photos: Snowvember in Central Oregon
The calendar has turned to November and with it comes the first snow for the High Desert this season. The snow started falling over much of Central Oregon and was still going by late morning. Other areas were getting rain. Here are some of the photos you sent us Tuesday...
Eastern Oregon development authority rescinds contract with La Grande firm
Greg Smith recently sent an unusual letter to the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates. He had to halt a half-million-dollar contract in northeast Oregon because the business was improperly awarded. “Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., is to immediately cease any further performance,” the letter said.
bendmagazine.com
Exploring Crater Lake’s Lightning Springs Trail
The Lightning Springs trail offers a spectacular shoulder season hiking opportunity to explore the western flank of ancient Mount Mazama in Crater Lake National Park. Historically, the trail was once a fire road, built in the 1930s for Park Service fire crews to access the lightning-prone area. Today, Nature has reclaimed portions of this two-track but plant growth is slow at this elevation where winter lingers.
oregontoday.net
Driving the Higher Elevations in Oregon, Nov. 3
ODOT release – ASHLAND — Drivers should prepare for expected low snow levels with the first winter storm of the season beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday over the southern Oregon Cascades and Interstate 5 Siskiyou Summit. November 1 is also the first day that drivers will legally need to carry chains over mountain passes. “The first snow of the season typically catches drivers unprepared and off guard,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT District 8 Manager. “Have your vehicle winter ready and budget extra time to get to your destination.” Drivers should stay up to date on changing conditions by monitoring Tripcheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California. Winter driving tips are in the ODOT Winter Storybook. Other smart ideas include: Allow extra time to get where you are going. Travel is going to be slow. Allow extra following and stopping distance. There is less traction on slick, snowy roads. Carry chains and know how to use them. Turn on headlights to increase visibility. Prepare for delays. Make sure you have your cell phone and charger, water, blankets, snacks and plenty of patience. Depending on conditions when driving over Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland, drivers may need to install tire chains. 4X4s and all wheel drive vehicles can typically pass through the chain checkpoint at I-5 Exits 11 and 1 without chains, unless they are towing.
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
“It saved me,” Program allows adults in custody in Oregon to train working service dogs
PENDLETON, Ore. — Time blends together when you’ve been in prison for decades. For Fred Pyke, he wonders what life will be like if and when he’s ever released. He imagines the positive impact he could have on society, thanks to the unconditional love offered by dogs. “I’m happy, who would’ve thought you could be happy in prison,” Pyke has...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sno-Park permit season is back in Oregon
Sno-Park permits are now required in designated Oregon winter recreation areas such as the mountain passes, ski resorts and winter play areas. The permit season began Tuesday, November 1 and lasts through April 30. Those permits will need to be placed near the left corner of the windshield of your...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge retaining wall in Madras
An SUV crashed through a barrier at the Willow Creek Bridge in Madras early Friday morning and landed upside down into the creek bed. The City of Madras posted on Facebook that it happened around 4:26 a.m. at the intersection of 4th and Pine Streets. A woman was rescued from the SUV and taken to St. Charles Hospital in Madras to be checked out. A fire also had to be put out.
Oregon had a $1 million Powerball winner, but grand prize will grow to $1.5 billion jackpot
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
Comments / 0