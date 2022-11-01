Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Says He’s Letting Play Speak For Himself After Getting MVP Chants
Since moving to the bench, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked like a completely different player. Although the Lakers saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped by the Utah Jazz on Friday night, Westbrook had another strong performance. The former MVP led the Lakers in scoring with 26 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting to go along with six assists and three rebounds.
Thunder vs. Bucks: Five takeaways as Milwaukee beats OKC without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded. ...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Puts Onus On Himself To Demand Ball More Offensively
The Los Angeles Lakers saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, losing to the Utah Jazz in a high-scoring 130-116 affair. The 130 points allowed was a season-high for the Lakers as they had one of the best defenses in the league coming into the game. Their...
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON — (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron's tutelage...
Darvin Ham Not Pleased With Lakers’ Defense In Loss To Jazz
After a rough 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to be turning a corner with back-to-back wins. While the team’s outside shooting has struggled, their defense has been one of the best in the league which has allowed them to stay in games. Friday night was a role...
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston's 7-game win streak
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. Mitch Marner had two assists for Toronto (6-4-2). Ilya Samsonov made 13 saves before leaving the game after two periods with a knee injury. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots the rest of the way. Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot in the second period for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins, who entered as the NHL’s top team based on points percentage. Matthews, who led the league with 60 goals last season on the way to capturing his first Hart Trophy as MVP, had scored just once in the first seven games this season, but now has five goals in his last five contests.
Lakers Injury Update: Cole Swider Sheds Boot; Will Have Navicular Stress Reaction In Foot Reevaluated In 2 Weeks
The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit by the injury bug early this season and one of the players that has been out is rookie Cole Swider. The sharpshooter signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after the draft and had an impressive Summer League and training camp. Unfortunately, he...
Lakers News: LeBron James Responds To Kyrie Irving Controversy Saying He Doesn’t Condone ‘Hate Of Any Kind’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has never been one to be afraid to speak on social issues to hit close to for him. That was again the case after the Lakers’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night when James was asked about the Kyrie Irving controversy.
