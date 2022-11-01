ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Says He’s Letting Play Speak For Himself After Getting MVP Chants

Since moving to the bench, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked like a completely different player. Although the Lakers saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped by the Utah Jazz on Friday night, Westbrook had another strong performance. The former MVP led the Lakers in scoring with 26 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting to go along with six assists and three rebounds.
Thunder vs. Bucks: Five takeaways as Milwaukee beats OKC without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock.  Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded. ...
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron's tutelage...
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston's 7-game win streak

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. Mitch Marner had two assists for Toronto (6-4-2). Ilya Samsonov made 13 saves before leaving the game after two periods with a knee injury. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots the rest of the way. Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot in the second period for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins, who entered as the NHL’s top team based on points percentage. Matthews, who led the league with 60 goals last season on the way to capturing his first Hart Trophy as MVP, had scored just once in the first seven games this season, but now has five goals in his last five contests.
