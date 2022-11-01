Read full article on original website
Woman with mystery rash on her face says doctors can’t diagnose her
A woman with a skin condition that causes bruise like rashes all over her face is embracing her natural look and going make-up free. Nancy Morel, 19, first noticed something was wrong with her skin when she was shopping with her mother, Jackie, 50, in 2015. Her lips appeared swollen,...
'Healthy' mum-of-two is left bedridden while battling seizures, extreme pain and the constant risk of paralysis after a trip to the physio for a sore neck changed her life forever
A young mum-of-two has opened up about how a sore neck led to a diagnosis of 19 rare and chronic health conditions that have left her bedridden for most of the day. Meaghan Kiely, 38, from Bunbury in Western Australia, has spent the past year in and out of hospital after a routine visit to a physiotherapist to strengthen her neck muscles following a skiing injury in 2009.
Young woman who thought her headaches came from stress actually had incurable brain cancer
It’s something this young woman didn’t see coming. According to Insider and Yahoo, 26-year-old Sunny Thukral believed her bad days were attributed to stress. To her, the headaches and confusion she suffered were caused due to school, grief and a breakup. First, Thukral’s grandfather died and she took...
It took me 10 years of doctors' appointments and a misdiagnosis of IBS before discovering I had Crohn's disease
When I first started experiencing symptoms of Crohn's disease, doctors thought it was IBS. It wasn't until 10 years later that I got my diagnosis.
I burst into tears when doctors gave me two options – let my baby die inside me or risk his death moments after birth
A PREMATURE baby whose heart stopped beating for 17 minutes has beaten the odds to come home after more than three months in hospital. Bethany Homar, 28, was told there was a high chance her little boy wouldn't make it when she was rushed for an emergency C-section at 26 weeks and three days.
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
I was misdiagnosed with PCOS and took 18 months to conceive. I invented a technology to help other women avoid experiences like this.
After testing consistently while trying to get pregnant, the author started a company, Oova, to help women track their hormones at home.
Healthline
My Experience with Hospital Cancer Care: Melanoma Diagnosis and Treatment
I never thought I’d be diagnosed with cancer, especially in the middle of a pandemic. In early 2020, I scheduled an appointment to visit a dermatologist in my primary care network. I had developed a bit of a scab on my arm that was not healing quickly. During my...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
He ran a 10K, went into heart failure and got a new heart – all in a few weeks
Several days after running a 10K event in Atlanta in 2019, Arthur Vaughn found himself breathless simply walking across the room. Vaughn's primary care physician recommended he see a cardiologist. The exam included a stress test. After three minutes on the treadmill, Vaughn vomited. The doctor told him to ask his then-wife to join them.
KevinMD.com
It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital
One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
Study: Drinking 2 cups of coffee daily while pregnant may lead to shorter kids
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Even small amounts of daily caffeine consumption by pregnant women -- the equivalent of about two daily cups of coffee -- may lead to shorter offspring throughout early childhood, compared with the growth of children whose mothers avoided caffeine while pregnant, a new study suggests. Higher...
Florida moves closer to banning gender-affirming care for minors
A joint committee of the Florida Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted Friday to begin drafting a rule to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. Both boards will meet again on Nov. 4 to finalize the proposed rule, which seeks to overhaul the state’s established...
