Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Opportunistic WSU routs Stanford 52-14 as bowl hopes blossom

AIR DICKERT? ALLOW us introduce you to Ground Jake. Washington State running back Nakia Watson returned from injury with a bang, rushing 16 times for 166 yards and a touchdown at Stanford on Saturday. Meanwhile, WSU’s defense grabbed four fumbles as the Cougs exploded to a 52-14 win at Stanford, its sixth-straight over the Cardinal.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

3 instant takeaways from WSU's 52-14 domination of Stanford

THE PLAYBOOK OPENED up on Saturday in Palo Alto as Washington State exploded out of an offensive slump, lighting up Stanford for 514 yards en route to an 52-14 blowout win. Creativity, motion and good blocking helped the Cougars along to their fifth win of the year and the defense found its turnover identity again, taking the ball away four times.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final four games of the USC football season

USC responded from its first loss to Utah with a 45-37 win at Arizona Saturday with several key players injured. The Trojans, who are ranked No. 9 by the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, were without their top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, along with starting sixth-year senior left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting second-year sophomore middle linebacker Eric Gentry. Even without three key players offensively, USC posted a season-high 621 offensive yard, with 411 coming from the arm of second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA

SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
