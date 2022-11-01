Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre
Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
King to unveil mother's statue at minster during Yorkshire tour
The King will unveil a statue of his late mother in York as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. The monarch will carry out engagements in Leeds and Bradford on 8 November, including a visit to the headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons. On 9 November, accompanied by the Queen...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
NHS staff, teachers and shop workers say public ‘need a voice’ with general election now
The UK needs a general election to “give the public a voice” in how the country is run, workers have said. NHS staff, teachers and shop assistants told The Independent they wanted a chance to choose a government they believe represents them to steer the country through the economic crisis.“The government at the moment doesn’t know what the hell is going on outside,” Angie Wilson, an NHS catering assistant in the northwest, said.More than 460,000 people have signed The Independent’s petition calling for a general election now after the last two prime ministers entered Downing Street without a public...
Uber says longest-ever passenger journey was from London Heathrow to Loch Lomond
Uber has revealed that its longest-ever passenger journey was from London’s Heathrow airport to Loch Lomond in Scotland.To celebrate its 10th anniversary of operating London, the ride-hailing app has revealed a slew of surprising statistics from its last decade.The 422-mile London-to-Scotland journey was undertaken in July 2018, and it took over six hours to make. Uber said that the average trip is approximately 4.51 miles.The company also revealed that its busiest day was 14 December 2019, with over 1 million completed rides in under 24 hours, which was credited to office Christmas parties.According to the new data, the top-visited...
Morrisons to shut 132 McColl’s stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk
Morrisons has said around 1,300 jobs at “loss-making” McColl’s shops could be axed after it bought the convenience store chain in a £190m rescue deal earlier this year. The supermarket said in a statement on Tuesday it has plans to shut around 132 stores “in an orderly fashion” over the remainder of the year.
Chaos in Cyprus as 'thousands' of travellers are stranded at Paphos airport and trapped on planes after last-minute staff strike
There is chaos in Cyprus as thousands of travellers are stranded at an airport and trapped on planes after a last-minute strike by staff on Wednesday. Ground staff had announced a two-hour strike at Pafos International Airport between 2pm and 4pm local time — before extending it until around 7pm.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
theindustry.fashion
Blanchardstown Centre opens Ireland’s first ‘Nike Unite’ concept store
Nike Unite will open its doors at Dublin’s largest retail destination Blanchardstown Centre in Spring 2023. The concept store was designed to inspire people to get active and enjoy sports by featuring an in-store community wall highlighting local partnerships, landmarks, and Dublin athletes. The space at Blanchardstown Centre will...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Hospital to offer food parcels for NHS staff
A hospital is to start a food parcel distribution service to help NHS staff struggling with the cost of living. The service was initiated by staff and will be run by volunteers. Vicky Longbone, who is supporting the project at Royal Derby Hospital, said it was "disgraceful" NHS staff were...
BBC
Northumberland: Police called after man disrupts council meeting
Police had to be called to a council chamber when a member of the public began causing a disturbance . The Northumberland County Council meeting at County Hall, Morpeth, was halted on Wednesday afternoon. Staff and councillors had to retreat from the room while officers apprehended a man in relation...
BBC
Leeds security guard saved life of man who fell in river
A security guard who saved the life of a man when he fell into a river has been praised by firefighters. Danny Kesler was on duty at Asda's headquarters in Leeds early on Sunday morning when he saw the man fall into the River Aire. Mr Kesler ran from his...
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
Our holiday was cancelled the day before we flew – because the airport closed down
A COUPLE was left stunned when their holiday was cancelled the day before they flew - because the airport they were flying from had closed down. The couple, from Cleethorpes, had booked a holiday with TUI to Tenerife, flying from Doncaster Sheffield Airport. They were due to fly on October...
theindustry.fashion
Primark reveals Christmas campaign
Primark has revealed its Christmas campaign under ‘The Season’s Worst Kept Secret’ banner, celebrating the great value on offer at its stores across fashion, beauty, gifting and homeware. The campaign, which launches in-store and across Primark’s social and digital channels today, showcases the extensive great value ranges...
BBC
Approval for Newcastle Quayside apartment block Plot 12 quashed by judge
A government decision to approve a controversial block of "monolithic" flats on Newcastle's Quayside has been overturned. Opponents of the Plot 12 site - a 14-storey development of 289 flats - said it would block out light to homes and hamper views at St Ann's Church. A public inquiry was...
