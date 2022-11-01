Read full article on original website
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in. The post Early in-person and absentee voting count so far appeared first on Local News 8.
The sky is falling on Jackson Hole housing; here’s how we fix it
JACKSON, Wyo. — For decades, the Jackson Hole community has been rightfully worried about housing for the rank and file while “billionaires kick out the millionaires.” However, the pandemic accelerated a crisis unfolding in slow motion through several factors largely reversible through policy, said Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner.
Them on Us: ‘Wyoming’s new land rush’
JACKSON, Wyo. — Economic disparity has become synonymous with Jackson Hole, and a segment on CBS News “Sunday Morning” highlights the impact on housing from both sides of the socioeconomic spectrum. “There’s a saying in town that you either have three homes or three jobs,” correspondent Ben...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Spike strips deployed to stop driver going 100 mph on Highway 20, police say
IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged after allegedly speeding 100 miles per hour and not stopping for troopers. Christian Authur Kimbro was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving. According to an affidavit of probable cause...
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton. The post Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg
REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
Student-run Off Square play “Decision Height” empowers and inspires
Snow may be falling in Jackson, but there’s no chill on creativity at Off Square Theatre Company. The group is presenting Meredith Dayna Levy’s play, “Decision Height,” in the Black Box Theater at the Center for the Arts from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6. Off Square...
Crews respond to single-vehicle rollover
Members of the Afton Volunteer Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and Star Valley EMS responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover over the Salt River Pass on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported, it highlighted the changing seasons as wind, rain and snow are...
Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning
A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
World-renowned tabla musician Zakir Hussain brings unique experience to Jackson Hole
Zakir Hussain is a master of the Indian tabla: a twinned pair of hand drums used as the principal percussion instrument in Hindustani classical music. Regarded as a national treasure in his native India, Hussain is one of the world’s most esteemed and influential musicians, renowned for his genre-defying collaborations and legendary percussion skills.
