PREVIEW – The 2022 MLS Cup Final is tomorrow. Los Angeles FC hosting Philadelphia Union at 4 PM ET. You can watch the game on FOX, Univision, and TUDN. As we discussed on the podcast this week, there’s so many storylines. These are the top two teams in league. They are stacked with star players and individuals worth rooting for. There’s a saying in sports media: “We don’t root for teams. We root for good people, good stories.” Which of these two clubs, which players on both teams, and which coach does this final matter more to? Who’s the better story?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO