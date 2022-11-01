Read full article on original website
Related
Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'
The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
Morrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk
Morrisons has said around 1,300 McColl’s workers are at risk of redundancy as part of proposals to shut 132 loss-making stores at the convenience chain it bought earlier this year.Joseph Sutton, Morrisons convenience, online and wholesale director, said: "We have a great deal of work to do but there’s no question that McColl’s is a business with strong potential."I’m confident that the combination of McColl’s conveniently located stores and great colleagues together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise will lead to a transformation of the business."We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business."I am confident that McColl’s can, in the Morrisons family, once again become a growing, thriving and vibrant convenience business serving local communities across the UK."More follows… Read More News UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activistsMorrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at riskNew mother wins £60,000 payout from ‘gaslighting’ supermarket
Relocation packages and study support: why Medway is a great place for a social work career
Two social care workers at different stages in their careers explain why a Kent council provides excellent opportunities to change the way services are run and encourages personal development
Time Out Global
WTF is going on with the UK rental market?
One in seven tenants in the UK were hit with a rent increase over the past month, according to the charity Shelter. That’s more than 1.1 million people. And while the headlines usually focus on the crisis in London – and trust us, it’s happening – other cities across the country are also impacted.
theindustry.fashion
Primark reveals Christmas campaign
Primark has revealed its Christmas campaign under ‘The Season’s Worst Kept Secret’ banner, celebrating the great value on offer at its stores across fashion, beauty, gifting and homeware. The campaign, which launches in-store and across Primark’s social and digital channels today, showcases the extensive great value ranges...
theindustry.fashion
Esprit appoints former Banana Republic rebrand leader Ana Andjelic as Chief Brand Officer
Hong-Kong-listed fashion brand Esprit has appointed Ana Andjelic as Chief Brand Officer to “redefine the brand’s new identity” and lead the creative direction and design hub globally from New York. Prior to joining Esprit, Andjelic was the Chief Brand Officer at Banana Republic, where she led the...
theindustry.fashion
Blanchardstown Centre opens Ireland’s first ‘Nike Unite’ concept store
Nike Unite will open its doors at Dublin’s largest retail destination Blanchardstown Centre in Spring 2023. The concept store was designed to inspire people to get active and enjoy sports by featuring an in-store community wall highlighting local partnerships, landmarks, and Dublin athletes. The space at Blanchardstown Centre will...
Four new locations for banking hubs which share facilities revealed
Four new communities have been confirmed as locations for banking hubs, and six will receive support for business deposits, following a review of cash access.Banking hubs are similar to traditional bank branches but spaces are shared. They consist of a counter service operated by Post Office staff, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments, and carry out regular banking transactions.In addition, they have private spaces where customers can speak to someone from their own bank about more complex issues, with staff from different banks available on different days.As part of an agreement between the...
BBC
Life tough for millions of households, says Sainsbury's boss
Shoppers are "watching every penny and every pound", the boss of Sainsbury's has warned, as the supermarket revealed its profits had been hit by the rising cost of living. Simon Roberts said the grocer got "how tough it is for millions of households" and was trying to keep prices low.
BBC
Co-op coffin factory workers extend strike action in Glasgow
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory have announced a second week of strike action in a pay dispute. About 50 craft workers at the Co-op Funeralcare facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, started a week of action on Monday. While on the picket line, the Unite union announced...
theindustry.fashion
John Lewis appoints Chief Transformation & Technology Officer
The John Lewis Partnership has appointed Zak Mian as its new Chief Transformation and Technology Officer, effective 7 November 2022. In his new role, Mian will lead the company's transformation, technology and change teams. Mian joins the John Lewis Partnership from Lloyds Banking Group, where he most recently served as...
Sainsbury's boss says life is tough 'for millions' as demand for own-label products soars in his supermarkets
The boss of Sainsbury's acknowledged that life is tough at the moment for 'millions of households' as the supermarket chain witnessed increased demand for own-label products. It came as the retail group revealed a dip in profits as it swallowed some of the impact of soaring costs. Nevertheless, the firm...
Black Friday and Cyber Monday woe for shoppers as Royal Mail workers plan strike
Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in an escalating row over pay, jobs and conditions.It announced strikes around Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28.The union has withdrawn strikes planned for November 12 and 14, saying it wants to take more “proportionate” action.An offer made by Royal Mail on pay and conditions on Monday was described as a “surrender document” because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future...
theindustry.fashion
Mango invests in Recovo to champion sustainability
Mango is strengthening its commitment to sustainability by investing in Recovo, a start-up platform that resells textile waste. Through textile recovery, companies can give a second life to textile surpluses and minimise their environmental impact. Recovo presents a business model which contributes to a circular future through technology, traceability and community action.
theindustry.fashion
In My View by Eric Musgrave: Mr Bernard entertains
On the evening of 2 November 140 leading personalities from the fashion business sat in rapt silence as a 96-year-old man told a few anecdotes about his long career. They were in the presence of a retailing legend. Bernard Lewis is not the best-known name in the business but he...
National World plots takeover of Mirror and Express owner Reach
The owner of the Scotsman and Yorkshire Post has revealed it is plotting a surprise takeover of much larger rival Reach, the parent company of the Mirror and Express titles and hundreds of regional newspapers including the Manchester Evening News. National World, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange...
Co-op completes £600m sale of petrol forecourts to Asda
Retailer says proceeds will be reinvested in grocery stores, keeping prices down and reducing debt
BBC
Social care: Shop work can pay more than care jobs, staff say
There are fears residential homes could close and patients put at risk without more care workers, according to those working in the sector. And pay is a reason some believe there's a lack of care workers, while the Welsh government pledged to provide money for staff to get the real living wage of £9.90 an hour in April.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl follows in footsteps of other supermarkets with milk bottle change
Lidl has announced it will be making a big change to its bottles of milk. The retailer is following in the footsteps of Aldi, M&S and Sainsbury's, who have already made the alteration. Lidl has said it will be banning green caps from all of its semi-skimmed milk bottles. Instead,...
theindustry.fashion
PANGAIA and Fashion District announce the winner of the Design Futures Innovation Prize
Fashion District and PANGAIA announced the Graysha Audren as the winner of Design Futures 2022 at an Awards Supper at The Conduit in Covent Garden last night. The material science brand PANGAIA, along with the London College of Fashion were inspired by the ticking time bomb of the climate crisis to seek and challenge designers to develop ways to help longevity, zero waste, material cyclability, and regeneration of materials.
Comments / 0