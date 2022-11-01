A fresh year on the horizon means it's time to start dreaming of new travel plans. If you're looking to fill up a blank 2023 calendar with some fun, these suggestions for winter trips are sure to give you something to look forward to in the months ahead. Each destination has something new to offer in 2023 and many reasons for you to consider visiting for the first time, or revisiting if you've already been. Here are 14 trips we can't wait to schedule for early next year.

