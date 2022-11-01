Read full article on original website
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Welcomes Dr. Barringer-Brown as Dean of The Evelyn Reid Syphax School of Education
“Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”. Dr. Charletta H. Barringer-Brown serves as Dean of...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students
National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
The Daily South
12 Southern Trips We Can't Wait To Plan For Next Year
A fresh year on the horizon means it's time to start dreaming of new travel plans. If you're looking to fill up a blank 2023 calendar with some fun, these suggestions for winter trips are sure to give you something to look forward to in the months ahead. Each destination has something new to offer in 2023 and many reasons for you to consider visiting for the first time, or revisiting if you've already been. Here are 14 trips we can't wait to schedule for early next year.
Henrico Schools educators receive grants, awards in recognition of classroom excellence
The Community Foundation has recognized four Henrico County educators for outstanding instruction for 2022. Two Henrico County Public Schools instructors won the REB Award for Teaching Excellence, and two additional teachers were finalists. The winners received grants of up to $14,000. Across the Richmond area, a total of 16 winners and nine finalists were selected from among the 75 teachers nominated.
Richmond school shuts down temporarily after surge in flu-like illnesses concerns health leaders
Doctors are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses that could cause severe symptoms in children, and it's affecting some local schools.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation
There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
thecollegianur.com
Students have a spooktacular time at “The Carnevil” annual haunted house
The University Players, the University of Richmond’s student theater group, hosted its annual haunted house, “The Carnevil,” on Oct. 28 and 29. The production took place in the Cousins Studio Theater of the Modlin Center of the Arts and was a great place for UR students to get spooked out in celebration of Halloween.
REPORT: More than 10 large companies found to be at the root of Richmond’s eviction crisis
Fifteen companies are responsible for half of all evictions in the Richmond area, a new report from RVA Eviction Lab shows.
Virginia's Safest Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
NBC12
Generosity from stranger helps family care for 7-year-old in her final months
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sydney Hampton was a good mix of sweet and sassy. The energetic 7-year-old was the princess in her family. Her smile was undeniable, and her grandmother, Tracy Branch, couldn’t say no, especially when Sydney made special dinner requests. “She loved meatloaf,” she said. Branch...
Infectious disease experts, pediatricians warn of rise of 'tri-demic'
Infectious disease experts and pediatricians are warning about what some are calling a "tri-demic:" rising cases of COVID-19, influenza and pediatric RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
Amazon warns customers to stay alert as payment scams circulate
Amazon says the scammers will send out fraudulent text messages, emails and web pages to their victims, with the hopes of obtaining customers' personal information.
Mother, son cross finish line together for 1st time at Marine Corps Marathon
A mother and son from Chesterfield County conquering the running world one race at a time just took one giant leap toward reaching their goal.
‘I love what I can do with food’: Elegant Cuizines restaurant coming to Monroe Ward in Richmond
"I always say our food is literally like art on your plate," Headen said. "The plates, the pots, those are my canvas and my painting brush."
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Welcomes Adolph Brown as Deputy Chief of Staff
[RICHMOND – October 21, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President, and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
Petersburg Schools call student absences an ‘emergency situation’
Petersburg School leaders started a campaign to reach truant students and their families after a surge in absences.
Who lives here: The Locks Tower
The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
‘Godzilla’ arrives in Richmond for one-day-only movie screening
One of the most famous movie monsters is coming to Richmond on Thursday as part of a special movie screening for the 68th celebration of “Godzilla Day.”
Choo-choo! 45th annual Model Railroad Show heads to the Science Museum of Virginia
Trains will travel through model landscapes and miniature cities across the three-day event. Participation in a collaborative railroad scene is encouraged, and those who attend will have the opportunity to create a conductor hat of their very own.
