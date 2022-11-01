ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students

National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
The Daily South

12 Southern Trips We Can't Wait To Plan For Next Year

A fresh year on the horizon means it's time to start dreaming of new travel plans. If you're looking to fill up a blank 2023 calendar with some fun, these suggestions for winter trips are sure to give you something to look forward to in the months ahead. Each destination has something new to offer in 2023 and many reasons for you to consider visiting for the first time, or revisiting if you've already been. Here are 14 trips we can't wait to schedule for early next year.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools educators receive grants, awards in recognition of classroom excellence

The Community Foundation has recognized four Henrico County educators for outstanding instruction for 2022. Two Henrico County Public Schools instructors won the REB Award for Teaching Excellence, and two additional teachers were finalists. The winners received grants of up to $14,000. Across the Richmond area, a total of 16 winners and nine finalists were selected from among the 75 teachers nominated.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation

There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
thecollegianur.com

Students have a spooktacular time at “The Carnevil” annual haunted house

The University Players, the University of Richmond’s student theater group, hosted its annual haunted house, “The Carnevil,” on Oct. 28 and 29. The production took place in the Cousins Studio Theater of the Modlin Center of the Arts and was a great place for UR students to get spooked out in celebration of Halloween.
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Safest Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
vuu.edu

Virginia Union University Welcomes Adolph Brown as Deputy Chief of Staff

[RICHMOND – October 21, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President, and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
Axios Richmond

Who lives here: The Locks Tower

The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
