Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No indictment for U.S. Marshal agents involved in deadly 2021 Columbus shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Marshals will not face charges in a 2021 shootout that killed an 18-year-old man, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. A grand jury voted not to indict the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting death of Donta Stewart, who police said opened fire on the officers while they […]
Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
WTOL-TV
DYS acknowledges error, says corrections officer was assaulted at youth prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Department of Youth Services is walking back information about an incident that happened at the Circleville youth prison this past weekend after 10 Investigates raised questions about what the department initially reported. This weekend, five juveniles at the youth prison escaped from their rooms and...
Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
Ironton Tribune
Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case
The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
NBC4 Columbus
Pike County massacre trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — The Columbus City Council is considering two proposals from the Columbus Department of Public Safety that would add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North. https://nbc4i.co/3FMhwmX. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
Fox 19
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
Fatal motorcycle crash in the Racine area of Meigs County, Ohio
UPDATE (6 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County on Saturday at 12:14 p.m. At the scene, officials found two people thrown off a motorcycle after hitting a deer and going off the road over an embankment. OSHP says […]
sciotopost.com
Local Circleville Woman Caught with Drugs Again
Circleville – A local woman has been arrested again for more drug charges. Elisa Leasure was arrested a few months ago when her hotel room in Circleville was raided, she was charged with several drug charges but posted bail, and was out quickly. She was caught a few weeks later in the area of Scioto street when a Circleville officer saw a wanted man riding in her car. That man ran but dropped drugs during his getaway. Leasure was charged during that incident along with the man who was caught shortly afterwards.
Times Gazette
Man gets 4 years in prison
A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison on multiple drug trafficking charges. Ryan Wilson, 29, was sentenced to two years on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another sentence of two years for the second count of aggravated trafficking on meth, also a second-degree felony, with Wilson also given a forfeiture specification. He was also given 14 days of jail-time credit.
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Osborn sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS — Holli M. Osborn, 46, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was handed down less than a month after a jury found her guilty of shooting her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn, three times in the head and face in 2018.
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Triple Assault, Armed Car Robber
Friday's Ross County Grand Jury returned all 14 of their cases, with two open. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. In one, Chillicothe Police officers responded to Caldwell Street the night of September 10th. A resident said he was on his porch and witnessed a man breaking into cars, and when confronted, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened him before walking away.
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Comments / 0