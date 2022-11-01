ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Georgia Man Has Pick Up Truck Stolen From POF Date

A man in Coweta County, Georgia met a woman on the dating site Plenty of Fish. His name is Wesley Burson. Wesley met Jennifer Lee Gray, or known as Piper on the dating site. Wesley had called an Uber to pick up Jennifer from her hotel in Northwest Atlanta, and drop her off at his place before their date.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.
CANTON, GA
Red and Black

Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Officers seize $375,000 of meth after Flowery Branch traffic stop

Two Gwinnett County men remain jailed in Hall County without bond following arrests last week for possession of about $375,000 of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers from the Georgia State Patrol stopped a pickup truck for illegally tinted windows in the 5800 block of Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
11Alive

Two injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

ATLANTA — Two people have been shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to police. This happened at a Texaco on Memorial Drive, near Stone Mountain. Right now, there is very little information. However, DeKalb County Police said both victims were transported to the hospital. There is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says

ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy