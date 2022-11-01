Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Police in Georgia investigating after parents say they found needles in kids' Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating after reports of parents finding sewing needles in their kids' Halloween candy. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) The Canton Police Department says they received separate reports this week of parents discovering their children's candy had been tampered. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
3 women arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of underwear
NEWNAN, Ga. - Three suspected underwear bandits were arrested after a tip from a FOX 5 viewer. The story of half-dressed woman stealing men’s underwear went viral over the summer and Coweta County investigators say it helped in their capture. The brief, if not bizarre, crime wave hitting Kohl’s...
Dozens of officers respond to double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are currently investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road on Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 flew over the...
963kklz.com
Georgia Man Has Pick Up Truck Stolen From POF Date
A man in Coweta County, Georgia met a woman on the dating site Plenty of Fish. His name is Wesley Burson. Wesley met Jennifer Lee Gray, or known as Piper on the dating site. Wesley had called an Uber to pick up Jennifer from her hotel in Northwest Atlanta, and drop her off at his place before their date.
Metro Atlanta parents find sewing needles in kids’ Halloween candy, police say
CANTON, Ga. — Parents say they found something besides candy in their children’s bags after going trick-or-treating on Halloween. Canton police say they received two reports of “candy tampering” where parents found sewing needles in the children’s candy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Surveillance video shows teen shot multiple times run into business for help
ATLANTA — A business owner is describing her frightening experience after a teen who had been shot multiple times ran into her family’s store, desperate for help. Friday night, police are still searching for the shooter. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside Grady Memorial Hospital Friday, where doctors...
The Citizen Online
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
Dunwoody woman fatally stabbed by her brother, police say
A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in Dunwoody and her alleged killer is in custody, authorities said.
16-year-old boy shot multiple times in Glenwood Park parking deck
A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday inside a parking deck at a southeast Atlanta mixed-use development, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.
APD: 16-year-old shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon and found an injured teen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the 900 block Glenwood Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said the victim had multiple...
Red and Black
Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
accesswdun.com
Officers seize $375,000 of meth after Flowery Branch traffic stop
Two Gwinnett County men remain jailed in Hall County without bond following arrests last week for possession of about $375,000 of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers from the Georgia State Patrol stopped a pickup truck for illegally tinted windows in the 5800 block of Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
Two injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station
ATLANTA — Two people have been shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to police. This happened at a Texaco on Memorial Drive, near Stone Mountain. Right now, there is very little information. However, DeKalb County Police said both victims were transported to the hospital. There is...
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
Video shows final moments of 13-year-old found dead in DeKalb park; who is the person with him?
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department released a video Saturday of a person they want to speak with in the shooting of a teen whose body was found in a park in September. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19,...
16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says
ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
Metro area contractor frustrated about growing reports of theft from work sites
ATLANTA — Contractors doing work on local high schools say thieves are ripping them off. Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was at Booker T. Washington High School, where one of the thefts occurred. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Marcus Miles says a...
5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says
ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
