Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
Comments / 1