NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...

