Providence, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Trade Turns Out for RI Hospitality Association Annual Golf Classic

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) hosted its 33rd Annual Golf Classic at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown on Oct. 5. Approximately 144 golfers took part in the day’s festivities, which included a silent auction, raffles and lunch on the golf course, with special guests NFL Hall of Famers Ty Law and Steve DeOssie. Sponsored by Sysco, Gordon Food Service, TriMark, Mancini Beverage, McLaughlin & Moran, Horizon Beverage, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Gregg’s Restaurants, Richards Pub, Marriott Newport, Metro Lobster & Seafood, Seven Stars Bakery, Downeast Coffee Roasters, Bally’s, the Rhode Island Beverage Association, Hotel Viking, Sprague Operating Resources, Falvey Linen Supply, Ecolab, Chow Fun Food Group, Atwells Group, Adler, Pollock & Sheehan, AIM and Navigant Credit Union, the day brought together association members and guests from across the industry.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence

The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
PROVIDENCE, RI
A place to ride

The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
JOHNSTON, RI
Rediscover the Magic of Matunuck With a Stay at the Admiral Dewey Inn

For a fall beach getaway you don’t have to travel far to experience, there’s never been a better time to rediscover the Admiral Dewey Inn, an affordable local destination overflowing with charm and amenities. Surrounded by both farmland and sea, the yellow late-Victorian house exudes comfort and invites guests to explore all that the South County village of Matunuck has to offer.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem

It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Retail Review: Central Warehouse Liquor

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this past September, Central Warehouse Liquor continues to bring its wide variety of beer, wine and spirits selections to the Central Falls community and beyond. Managed day to day by Peter Patel and co-owned by cousins Tony Patel and Paresh Patel, the family-owned establishment has continued to grow in its past decade of business.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CDI Experience Hosts Trade Guests at Foxwoods

Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), hosted its annual CDI Experience at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Sept. 20. After a two-year hiatus, the fall season portfolio showcase returned spanning three venues throughout Foxwoods: The High Rollers Luxury Lanes & Sports Lounge, Shrine and The Scorpion Bar. More than 1,100 industry guests attended the event, which featured over 90 supplier representatives with 100-plus tables to peruse CDI’s wine, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and cordial brands during the afternoon trade tasting. “What a fantastic day. I want to thank all our suppliers and trade partners who attended for their support and thank you to Foxwoods for hosting us,” said John Slocum, President, CDI. “After two years of being away, our supplier partners and everyone attending brought fantastic energy, making the 2022 edition of the CDI Experience an overwhelming success. Lastly, I would like to thank our team at CDI for organizing an extraordinary event; putting on a best-in-class show of this magnitude touches every department in the organization. We are looking forward to seeing you all again in 2023.”
LEDYARD, CT

