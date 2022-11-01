Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), hosted its annual CDI Experience at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Sept. 20. After a two-year hiatus, the fall season portfolio showcase returned spanning three venues throughout Foxwoods: The High Rollers Luxury Lanes & Sports Lounge, Shrine and The Scorpion Bar. More than 1,100 industry guests attended the event, which featured over 90 supplier representatives with 100-plus tables to peruse CDI’s wine, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and cordial brands during the afternoon trade tasting. “What a fantastic day. I want to thank all our suppliers and trade partners who attended for their support and thank you to Foxwoods for hosting us,” said John Slocum, President, CDI. “After two years of being away, our supplier partners and everyone attending brought fantastic energy, making the 2022 edition of the CDI Experience an overwhelming success. Lastly, I would like to thank our team at CDI for organizing an extraordinary event; putting on a best-in-class show of this magnitude touches every department in the organization. We are looking forward to seeing you all again in 2023.”

LEDYARD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO