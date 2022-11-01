Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Related
thebeveragejournal.com
Trade Turns Out for RI Hospitality Association Annual Golf Classic
The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) hosted its 33rd Annual Golf Classic at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown on Oct. 5. Approximately 144 golfers took part in the day’s festivities, which included a silent auction, raffles and lunch on the golf course, with special guests NFL Hall of Famers Ty Law and Steve DeOssie. Sponsored by Sysco, Gordon Food Service, TriMark, Mancini Beverage, McLaughlin & Moran, Horizon Beverage, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Gregg’s Restaurants, Richards Pub, Marriott Newport, Metro Lobster & Seafood, Seven Stars Bakery, Downeast Coffee Roasters, Bally’s, the Rhode Island Beverage Association, Hotel Viking, Sprague Operating Resources, Falvey Linen Supply, Ecolab, Chow Fun Food Group, Atwells Group, Adler, Pollock & Sheehan, AIM and Navigant Credit Union, the day brought together association members and guests from across the industry.
Valley Breeze
Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream
SMITHFIELD – At the ribbon-cutting for the new Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop at 665 Douglas Pike, co-owner Fadi El-Ammar said he thought the trilogy of coffee, pizza and ice cream works so well in Cumberland, they copied and pasted the idea to Smithfield. Dany Abounajem, who owns...
thebeveragejournal.com
Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence
The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
providenceonline.com
Rediscover the Magic of Matunuck With a Stay at the Admiral Dewey Inn
For a fall beach getaway you don’t have to travel far to experience, there’s never been a better time to rediscover the Admiral Dewey Inn, an affordable local destination overflowing with charm and amenities. Surrounded by both farmland and sea, the yellow late-Victorian house exudes comfort and invites guests to explore all that the South County village of Matunuck has to offer.
reportertoday.com
Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem
It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
ABC6.com
Turn on the Southern charm: Nashville inspired bar opened in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grab your boots and turn on the southern charm: a little bit of Nashville is coming to downtown Providence. Moonshine Alley opened on Pine St. November 2nd. Walking into the restaurant and bar, you’ll see a stage where artists and bands will play. Tyler...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Central Warehouse Liquor
Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this past September, Central Warehouse Liquor continues to bring its wide variety of beer, wine and spirits selections to the Central Falls community and beyond. Managed day to day by Peter Patel and co-owned by cousins Tony Patel and Paresh Patel, the family-owned establishment has continued to grow in its past decade of business.
ABC6.com
Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
thebeveragejournal.com
CDI Experience Hosts Trade Guests at Foxwoods
Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), hosted its annual CDI Experience at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Sept. 20. After a two-year hiatus, the fall season portfolio showcase returned spanning three venues throughout Foxwoods: The High Rollers Luxury Lanes & Sports Lounge, Shrine and The Scorpion Bar. More than 1,100 industry guests attended the event, which featured over 90 supplier representatives with 100-plus tables to peruse CDI’s wine, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and cordial brands during the afternoon trade tasting. “What a fantastic day. I want to thank all our suppliers and trade partners who attended for their support and thank you to Foxwoods for hosting us,” said John Slocum, President, CDI. “After two years of being away, our supplier partners and everyone attending brought fantastic energy, making the 2022 edition of the CDI Experience an overwhelming success. Lastly, I would like to thank our team at CDI for organizing an extraordinary event; putting on a best-in-class show of this magnitude touches every department in the organization. We are looking forward to seeing you all again in 2023.”
Valley Breeze
With new restaurants looking to come to NP, council explores more liquor licenses
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Various people are making significant investments to bring restaurants to North Providence even though they have no guarantee that they’ll be able to land a license to serve liquor, says one local councilman. Council President Dino Autiello told The North Providence Breeze that he thinks...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
ZIP code 01529: Millville, small-town America that 'gets in your blood'
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01529, Millville. It has been said that once you move to this small town, you may never leave. “It is a special place many never heard of but...
fox5dc.com
‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’ Halloween display raises money for cancer research
CRANSTON, Rhode Island - A man whose wife is battling cancer has raised hundreds of dollars in donations for medical research by showcasing 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins outside his home in Rhode Island. Tim Perry’s colorful display, which he calls the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" features designs illuminated by LED lights....
New location for Newport skate park approved
Long-laid plans to build a public skate park in Newport have taken a step forward after a brief halt.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
$90 million mixed-use development opens in Providence
City and state leaders celebrated the completion of a brand new mixed-use development in Providence Wednesday.
Comments / 0