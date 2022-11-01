Read full article on original website
Foodie celeb Nigella Lawson loves American steakhouses, Tony Bourdain and live audiences
Nigella Lawson laughed in a bright, disarming manner when asked about her title of "domestic goddess" in England's culinary scene. Admitting that she brought the nickname on herself with her second book, the 2000 release, "How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking," Lawson said the term doesn't...
“Oh, What a Life” – Andy Frasco and The U.N. at Empire Live, Nov. 12
ALBANY – On Nov. 12th, Andy Frasco and The U.N. will be appearing at Empire Live. The band, spearheaded by Frasco, builds its identity on positivity through music, good times, and solidarity. Releasing their latest single, “Oh, What a Life,” in September, the band is currently touring in support of their record Wash, Rinse, Repeat.
Magical helpers, part 2
It’s Halloween at the writing of this article, with frost coating the grasses and pumpkins. But the sun is shining, offering remarkable warmth for this time of year. It will be a great day to work on projects on the farm before winter sets in. Last week, we were following the Norwegian folk tale, “The Three Aunts,” where the maiden has caught the eye of the queen, but her jealous attendants have been spreading rumors about her and her ability to complete impossible tasks. The...
17 People That Made Severely Questionable Decisions
Anyone who bites into their butter is a monster in my book. Sorry.
The Wedding Singer: In lieu of a gift… (Part One)
I’m not going to mention what I make as a wedding performer. 1: it’s no one’s business. 2: it changes drastically per client. 3: I’m not one to brag. But let’s just say, on average, it’s more than Emily Post would suggest you give to someone as a gift.
