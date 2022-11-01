ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn finalizes new coaching roles for remaining staff

By Taylor Jones
 4 days ago
It took nearly 24 hours to have it all sorted out, but Auburn has now finalized its’ new-look coaching staff following the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Monday.

Not only was Harsin let go, but several assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau were dismissed as well. That news left many Auburn fans wondering how the rest of the team would operate with so many coaches leaving ahead of the team’s final four games of the season.

Several on-field coaches have shuffled roles, while a few assistants and analysts have received promotions. Here is a rundown of Auburn’s updated coaching staff:

Carnell Williams- moves from RB coach to interim head coach

Jeff McDaniels- moves from offensive analyst to co-RB coach alongside Williams.

Will Friend- moves from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator

Ike Hilliard- remains the wide receivers coach, and will serve as co-offensive coordinator alongside Friend.

Kendall Simmons- moves from offensive analyst to co-offensive line coach alongside Friend.

Joe Bernardi Jr.- moves from Friends’ assistant to tight ends coach.

Mike Hartline- moves from offensive analyst to quarterbacks coach.

The first game for the revamped staff will be Saturday night at Mississippi State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium and can be seen live on ESPN2.

