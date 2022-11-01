ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Wava Halal Grill offering New York-style cuisine in Richardson

Wava Halal Grill opened its restaurant in Richardson on Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Wava Halal Grill opened Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive in Richardson. The restaurant, which has its original location in Dallas at 3611 Greenville Ave., offers a variety of authentic New York-style street food made to halal standards, including gyros, falafel wraps and kebabs in addition to traditional hot dogs and hamburgers. Wava Halal Grill offers food for dine-in, takeout and contact-free pickup. 972-707-0808. www.wavahalalgrill.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk

Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard

Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
FORT WORTH, TX
PJ’s Coffee to open its first Frisco location

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will open its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road, owner Lauren Elliott said in an email. Construction is expected to finish in mid-December and will open shortly after that. The location will have a drive-thru and serve a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages along with organic tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries. www.pjscoffee.com.
FRISCO, TX
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West

Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
PLANO, TX
The Finch Grill & Raw Bar to bring casual dining atmosphere to Mockingbird Station in Dallas

The Finch Bar and Grill will open its first restaurant in Dallas in Mockingbird Station. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Finch Grill & Raw Bar is slated to open its first location Nov. 21 at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 150, in Mockingbird Station. The restaurant offers a casual dining atmosphere offering an all-day menu, a brunch menu and a happy hour menu. The raw bar of various seafood options also offers its own drink menu. 469-893-0990. www.thefinchrestaurant.com.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas

Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
DALLAS, TX
