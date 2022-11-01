Read full article on original website
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
This rooftop bar gives you a beautiful view of the Dallas skyline
When it comes down to it, we're all looking for that post-work happy hour spot with beautiful views.
Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano in Frisco works to make customers feel at home
Louie Vllasaliu co-ownes Eddie’s Napolis in Frisco. (Amber Friend/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years ago, Enver “Eddie” Kolenovic and his nephew Louie Vllasaliu looked at what would become the Frisco location of Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano and saw what the community needed: a family-owned Italian restaurant. Kolenovic,...
Magnolia Realty celebrates grand opening in Grapevine
Co-owner Theresa Mason (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate Magnolia Realty’s grand opening. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Magnolia Realty celebrated its grand opening and held a ribbon cutting with the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3. “We are so excited to finally get to this point,” said Theresa Mason,...
Wava Halal Grill offering New York-style cuisine in Richardson
Wava Halal Grill opened its restaurant in Richardson on Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Wava Halal Grill opened Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive in Richardson. The restaurant, which has its original location in Dallas at 3611 Greenville Ave., offers a variety of authentic New York-style street food made to halal standards, including gyros, falafel wraps and kebabs in addition to traditional hot dogs and hamburgers. Wava Halal Grill offers food for dine-in, takeout and contact-free pickup. 972-707-0808. www.wavahalalgrill.com.
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp to offer Hawaiian-style rice dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp's Richardson location will open Nov. 14 and will have an open kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp will open in Richardson on Nov. 14. The new restaurant will be located at 581 W....
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk
Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard
Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
Local Pint celebrates five years of serving craft beer in Flower Mound
Local Pint co-owners Phillip Coleman (pictured) and Anna Borland Sage celebrate the restaurants fifth anniversary on Oct. 13. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Local Pint was founded on a love of craft beer, but co-owners Anna Borland Sage and Phillip Coleman say it is their adaptability that has kept them open for five years.
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
PJ’s Coffee to open its first Frisco location
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will open its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road, owner Lauren Elliott said in an email. Construction is expected to finish in mid-December and will open shortly after that. The location will have a drive-thru and serve a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages along with organic tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries. www.pjscoffee.com.
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West
Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
Don’t miss out on weekend filled with ice-cold beer and thousands of pounds of BBQ at AT&T Stadium
DALLAS (KDAF) — Usually, weekends in the fall at AT&T Stadium are filled with passionate football fans screaming at the top of their lungs for America’s Team, however the first weekend in November this year will be filled with ice-cold beer and BBQ. From Nov. 4-6 over 30,000...
Restaurant, sports bar Jake's GameDay coming to Plano
Jake's GameDay, which will be opening a location in Plano, offers a full bar, televisions to watch live sports and a pool hall at its Dallas location. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Jake’s GameDay is expected to open in mid-November in Plano, according to Vice President of Operations Kendra Shier. The restaurant...
Check out the 10 best sandwich shops in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better sidekick to a sandwich than a beverage and a bag of chips, but this story will be focused on the hero, who serves as no one’s sub, always on the grind. Punny, right?. Thursday is celebrating the GOAT of lunches, as...
The Finch Grill & Raw Bar to bring casual dining atmosphere to Mockingbird Station in Dallas
The Finch Bar and Grill will open its first restaurant in Dallas in Mockingbird Station. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Finch Grill & Raw Bar is slated to open its first location Nov. 21 at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 150, in Mockingbird Station. The restaurant offers a casual dining atmosphere offering an all-day menu, a brunch menu and a happy hour menu. The raw bar of various seafood options also offers its own drink menu. 469-893-0990. www.thefinchrestaurant.com.
Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas
Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
My French Recipe hosts open house to celebrate grand reopening of Plano cooking studio
Cooking classes at My French Recipe in Plano include sessions on how to make macarons. (Courtesy Ylanite Koppens/Pexels) My French Recipe is holding an open house from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 5 to celebrate the reopening of its Plano cooking studio. Founder and owner Isabel Mota said she started out teaching...
