Execs around the league 'won't touch' Kyrie Irving?

Steve Popper: As long as the Nets are making moves, maybe it’s time to part ways with the expiring contract that they will never extend. Talked to a few execs around the league who would not touch Kyrie Irving. I can think of one who might take the chance – if not, pull the bandaid off.

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Chuck and Shaq sound generally disgusted by Kyrie’s stuff. Chuck said the NBA should’ve suspended him – 7:21 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Kyrie Irving won’t speak again Tuesday amid social media post fallout (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e47879… – 7:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Chicago: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Sean Highkin @highkin

Seeing a LOT of the same people who were calling Kyrie a labor rights hero for skipping media day zoom a couple years ago now killing the Nets for shielding him from doing media now. – 6:36 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

New @DomeTheory #97 coming up live at 6:30 EST w/ our favorite guest @Cavsanada.

A look back at #Celtics #Cavaliers OT thriller Friday, a look ahead at tomorrow’s rematch & some thoughts on Irving/Udoka joining forces on #Nets.

Packed show: youtube.com/watch?v=UDHFTB… – 6:13 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nets aren’t punishing Kyrie Irving (for now) or letting him address media because they don’t want to cause a ‘fuss’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 5:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets GM Sean Marks admits Kyrie’s last postgame presser “didn’t go well.” He adds “At this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people. Let’s let him simmer down and…I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail.” – 5:40 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Last year, Heat center Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic phrase while playing a video game. After apologizing, Leonard was quickly suspended from all team activities, fined $50,000 and required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

ZERO repercussions for Kyrie Irving – 5:29 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets aren’t having Kyrie Irving talk right now because they don’t want to cause “a fuss.” – 5:19 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Kyrie Irving won’t talk to the media today after not speaking to the media after last night’s Nets game. Sean Marks said it’s because he wants to let Irving “simmer down” and not create more “fuss.” He said Irving’s last media session “didn’t go well.” – 5:18 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

What a hollow, insincere statement… It’s been five days since Kyrie (who is a VP of the Players Association) posted a link to a film which quoted Hitler and this statement fails to even mention Irving by name. pic.twitter.com/bLUd7cicwy – 5:17 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Marks on why Irving is still playing: “He didn’t do media last night, he’s not going to do it tonight … we don’t want to cause more fuss right now … let’s let him simmer down and let cooler minds prevail … and get some direction, seek from the experts” – 5:16 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Sounds from Sean Marks like Kyrie Irving has no backdown whatsoever – 5:15 PM

Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Sean Marks says the team has had discussions with Kyrie behind the scenes and has been working with the ADL as the situation as unfolded. – 5:13 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Marks dodges question about why team has not fined Kyrie, saying they have had internal discussions. pic.twitter.com/XD8Tjo7mDx – 5:12 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Sean Marks said Nets have talked to the ADL and continue to talk with Kyrie Irving. Said there’s no place for hate speech.

“I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in,” Marks said. “I’d like to turn ESPN or the TV not find you talking about us in that manner.” – 5:11 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Marks said Nets are weighing best course of action with ownership re: a Kyrie punishment. – 5:11 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sean Marks: “As it pertains to, Kyrie I mean, we are having discussions – some internal, some external discussions – from the highest levels. We are involved with the #ADL and getting and getting their advice and and just hopefully they can advise us.” #Nets – 5:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said there’s conversations about Kyrie Irving behind the scenes. Doesn’t want to get into the specifics. – 5:10 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Says he is “not proud of situation team finds themselves in” when asked about Kyrie Irving situation. pic.twitter.com/Mf60Pi9esg – 5:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said the ADL is advising the Nets in regards to the Kyrie Irving situation. – 5:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said he didn’t seek input on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the decision to part ways with Nash. – 5:04 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sean Marks said there was “zero” input from KD & Kyrie on parting ways with Steve Nash. #Nets – 5:03 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

GM Sean Marks said the organization and Steve Nash came to an understanding that it was the time to part ways with Nash because the team was not playing to its standard. Marks said there was no input from players – including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – on the decision. – 5:03 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

The #NBPA responded to Kyrie’s tweet without naming him

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:46 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Talking all things Nets, with @Alex Schiffer, @Joe Vardon and @Mike Vorkunov: Ime Udoka, Steve Nash, Kyrie, KD et al, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3752143/2022/1… – 4:31 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

My bad, Joe Tsai did mention Kyrie by name in his statement. The NBA and NBPA (where Kyrie is a VP) did not. – 4:19 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The NBPA released a statement condemning anti-Semitism though it doesn’t name Kyrie Irving, a VP there and ostensibly the reason why this statement was made. Says it is “committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread.” pic.twitter.com/fEWztRMi4Z – 4:14 PM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

From the NBA Players Association. Not enough. No reason not to be specific here — this is about Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/4EjVnyFFsj – 4:12 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

The NBPA issued the following statement condemning antisemitism.

It does not mention Kyrie Irving, who is a VP and recently shared the link to a movie containing antisemitic rhetoric, by name. pic.twitter.com/DPKdvzH1yQ – 4:11 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

The players association @TheNBPA has just issued the following statement — presumably in response to (NBPA VP) Kyrie Irving’s recent posting of an antisemitic film. pic.twitter.com/ROD4PhOs7F – 4:10 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Steve Nash ahora que no tiene que contestar preguntas acerca de Kyrie o lo que suceda en Brooklyn… pic.twitter.com/Q1Obz7Z6In – 4:05 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Just posted:

Ime Udoka — his own questions still lingering — would be stepping into an almost no-lose situation in Brooklyn. But sources tell @HeavyOnSports they wonder whether Kyrie and the seemingly constant drama will ever allow the Nets to win.

bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 3:51 PM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

Udoka in Brooklyn is clearly more baggage at an already teetering organization. But I see it from the Nets side, too: He coached there, he is an excellent coach with a track record of success, & KD/Kyrie know him and surely singed off. This is, as always, about them. – 2:52 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

KD and Kyrie unlearning all of Nash’s schemes pic.twitter.com/SQCgiBqpZW – 2:35 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ime Udoka’s defensive background and familiarity with Brooklyn’s stars put him over the top.

Udoka coached KD and Kyrie as Nets defensive coordinator in 2020-21. He coached Simmons in the same role with Philadelphia in 2019-20.

The Nets rank 29th in defensive rating this year. – 2:26 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Steve Nash fired for not being able to get Kyrie Irving to care about anyone other than himself or make Ben Simmons give a toss about improving his game, to be replaced by someone who will obviously do these completely doable things immediately. – 2:24 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

One thing worth noting on Ime Udoka: when he was an assistant coach w/BKN, he wasn’t shy about coaching Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving with an edge/challenging them, as SNY reported. Udoka is suspended for the season by BOS, reportedly for inappropriate conduct with female staffer – 2:01 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story: Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash part ways amid uninspired start, Kyrie Irving controversy @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 1:35 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Getting @Nick Friedell in studio next on @BartAndHahn to discuss #Nets, Nash and Kyrie. @ESPNNY98_7FM @ESPNRadio

Watch on the ESPN app or listen here: v7player.wostreaming.net/9456 – 1:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun fact — This is what Kyrie and KD said in 2020 after Steve Nash was named head coach.

Kyrie: “I don’t really see us having a head coach… KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”

KD: “Jacque Vaughn could do it one day.” pic.twitter.com/OhVElKsE1h – 1:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets fire Steve Nash amid Kyrie Irving controversy nypost.com/2022/11/01/net… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 1:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

As long as the Nets are making moves, maybe it’s time to part ways with the expiring contract that they will never extend. Talked to a few execs around the league who would not touch Kyrie. I can think of one who might take the chance – if not, pull the bandaid off. – 1:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie Irving career:

— 12 seasons

— 9 different head coaches

@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/QOLpCP5kzn – 1:13 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

A month after Nash was hired, Kyrie Irving proclaimed: “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”

Durant then added: “Jacque Vaughn could do it one day. It’s a collaborative effort, I think, on our part.” – 1:09 PM

Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo

Reading into the situation for the “but after a win” crowd…the “mutual” agreement to “part ways” is important. Don’t think Nash wanted to be here. The summer strife, the Kyrie stuff, the awful start…best take a page out of J Kidd’s book and find a fresh start elsewhere. – 1:07 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

‘21 playoffs: Nets lose to the Bucks in 7 with Irving out and half a Harden. What if, what if, what if… – 1:03 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Kenny Atkinson gone.

Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen and James Harden and first-round draft picks all gone.

Steve Nash gone.

Kyrie Irving … still there. – 12:57 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nets under Steve Nash:

— 94-67 record

— Won 1 playoff round

— KD/Kyrie played only 64 games together

— KD/Kyrie/Harden played only 16 games together pic.twitter.com/DMYiByvmws – 12:57 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

On the Kyrie Irving front, our @Eric Koreen does a wonderful job detailing why the Nets star needs to be held accountable for promoting anti-Semitism

“Let’s be real: He isn’t that far away from saying Hitler had some good ideas”

More here, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3748968/2022/1… – 12:14 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Here are some questions for Kyrie he might want to use his free speech and leadership to answer.

1) Has he sought the counsel of anyone to help him understand why his actions are hurtful?

2) If there are more important issues we could be discussing, why did he raise that one? – 11:35 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

On Saturday, in less than six minutes, Kyrie Irving contradicted himself repeatedly.

On Monday, he hid from the media and the controversy he created.

tommybeer.substack.com/p/calling-out-… – 11:18 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Rabbi connected to Kyrie Irving’s old school condemns anti-Semitism, says athletes have a ‘greater responsibility’ to speak out nj.com/nets/2022/11/r…

@tps_hsbb – 11:03 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Nets, the NBA, the NBPA, Nike — they’ve got to have something other than toothless statements to combat the anti-Semitism Kyrie Irving is promoting.

theathletic.com/3748968/2022/1… – 10:28 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Good column by @Eric Koreen. It can’t be okay in the context of the NBA workplace for Kyrie Irving to post links to material that quotes Adolf Hitler about Jews, or Alex Jones about anything. It just can’t: theathletic.com/3748968/2022/1… – 9:58 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving greeted with fans wearing ‘Fight antisemitism’ T-shirts, strong criticism at Nets game nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 9:12 AM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Here’s 20 minutes on what the Nets do with Kyrie, and more importantly how we got here, friends we’ve lost because of it, and how incredibly sad and scared it all makes me. youtu.be/AiPLhY5Rk1s – 8:59 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

#SmallSampleBut Kyrie Irving is averaging career highs in points (30.1 ppg) and steals (1.7 spg). – 7:18 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving skips out on media as courtside fans hope to send #Nets message. #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/01/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:13 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant leads #Nets to bounce-back win over #Pacers amid Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2022/10/31/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:53 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets are not making Kyrie Irving available to the media after tonight’s game. – 10:46 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Talked to Aaron Jungreis, one of the Jewish fans wearing a “Fight anti-Semitism” t-shirt courtside. Asked him what they talked to Kyrie Irving about when he walked over to them: “We told him we love him anyway…even though we know he hates us.” #nets – 10:38 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Mike Dube was among group of fans wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts courtside at BKN-IND game. Dube told SNY that Kyrie Irving greeted group during a timeout, saying that he appreciated them. By wearing shirt, Dube said he hoped to be a ‘positive light’ Photo via @Michael Lee pic.twitter.com/Pwc7iYLIqP – 10:37 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Final: Nets 116, Pacers 109

Durant: 36 pts, 13/22 shooting

Irving: 28 pts, 4/11 from three

Claxton: 19 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast

Brooklyn avoids a late scare to grab their 2nd win of the season. Improved effort from Saturday’s performance. – 10:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

KD tonight: Kyrie tonight:

34 PTS 28 PTS

9 REB 6 AST

7 AST 4 STL

Win. pic.twitter.com/NJMqlciXDm – 10:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets beat the Pacers 116-109. Kevin Durant finished with 34, Kyrie Irving had 28. Nic Claxton had one of the best games of his NBA career, in my opinion. The Bulls come to town tomorrow. Can they keep it going? Happy Halloween. – 10:02 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets get a win they badly needed — snap a four game losing streak. 116-109 win over the Pacers. KD finishes with 34 points. Kyrie had 28. – 10:01 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

After going up by as many as 24, the Nets are on the verge of another collapse here — the Pacers have cut it down to 4 with 9:58 left in regulation. Aside from KD and Kyrie not much going on for the Nets offensively. – 9:35 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Chris Duarte beats the buzzer with a 35-foot runner. The #Nets lead the #Pacers 92-85 going into the fourth. Kevin Durant and Duarte sharing game-high honors with 28, but Kyrie’s 24 and three steals are the difference. – 9:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Holy Chris Duarte. Dude just hit from Steph range to beat the buzzer. Nets lead 92-85. Durant has 28, Irving 25. Nic Claxton with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. – 9:30 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Fans wearing ‘Fight anti-Semitism’ shirts heckle #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2022/10/31/fan… via @nypostsports – 9:11 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets just drained three-straight triples to push the lead to 15

KD, Kyrie, Royce. – 8:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Pacers 61-54. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each have 15 points. Nic Claxton has 12 on 6-for-8 shooting. Nets are hitting 3s, which is a good thing, but were up 24 and have seen the lead go back to seven. Can they hold it? – 8:40 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers closed the half on a 23-8 run, trimming the deficit to just seven, 61-54.

KD and Irving both have 15pts.

Chris Duarte is the one Pacer who is on target. He’s made three 3s and has a season-high 13pts. Hield has 14.

Pacers are 6/24 from 3; and 14 TOs. – 8:39 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Igor Kokoskov got off the bench and signaled to Steve Nash before Brooklyn’s last play.

Turned into a KD-Kyrie pick-and-roll that ended in a Claxton dunk. – 8:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie is up to 15 points already in 17 minutes. He’s 6-for-10 from the field and he’s done a nice job of setting up the offense. Nets getting some clean looks all over the floor. – 8:31 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

3 players in double figures for the Nets and there is 8:30 left to play in the 2nd qtr.

Durant: 13pts

Claxton: 10pts

Irving: 13pts – 8:24 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving hit a pair of threes and just scored in transition off an O’Neale steal to open the 2nd.

Nets lead up to 19. – 8:18 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Royce O’Neale taps the ball away to Kyrie Irving, whose transition finger roll puts the #Nets up 43-24 with 10:06 left in the half. Brooklyn is shooting 60% and 5-of-8 from deep, with clearly better spacing. #Pacers just 37% and 1-of-14. – 8:17 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

Here’s a genuine question. Who would Kyrie have to disparage before even his own fans boo’d him? Will he get jeers on the road? Would other players get treated differently because they are not seen as “off” as Kyrie? Just seems weird to me to hear fans cheer this guy. – 7:45 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cheers for Kyrie Irving, boos for Steve Nash – 7:39 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: More Kyrie drama, Nets issues, Westbrook thrives in new role and is Portland’s start sustainable? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Indiana: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:12 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Steve Nash said he had no involvement in the organization’s handling of the Kyrie situation.

“I know there was a process in place, so I allowed that to take place.”

Said Kyrie deleting the tweet certainly helped things and he hopes they can grow through the situation together. – 5:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash said “it certainly helps” that Kyrie Irving deleted his tweet today, but says he hasn’t been part of any conversations involving disciplinary action. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:55 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

I asked Steve Nash if the #Nets talked about any Kyrie Irving discipline, and if Irving taking the tweet down played a role in that calculus. “I think it certainly helps.” #NBA – 5:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash asked if the Kyrie Irving situation is settled, “I just hope we all grow through this together.” – 5:50 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: The irony of Kyrie Irving, the “leader” who wants influence but can’t stand to be challenged—or accountable sports.yahoo.com/the-irony-of-k… – 5:40 PM

Bobby Manning: Marks on skepticism toward Nets: “I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in … as it pertains to Kyrie, we’re having discussions.” “There’s no tolerance in here for any hate speech.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / November 1, 2022

Bobby Manning: Marks said the Irving situation wasn’t why Nets and Nash parted ways. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / November 1, 2022

Adam Zagoria: Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t do media again tonight. “At some point he will do media again…We don’t want to create more of a fuss right now.” -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / November 1, 2022