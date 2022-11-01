Read full article on original website
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15...
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at the time.
Scammers show up in person to collect money in bail scam, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person they say scammed an elderly couple out of several thousand dollars after showing up to their doorstep and claiming their daughter was in jail. The scam is a variation of one police have...
Woman arrested in hit and run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in Lodi
LODI, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday who they said struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and drove away. Crews were called to Highway J near Koltes Road just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Madison BB gun shootings
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said two vehicles were damaged by a BB gun Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street just after 11 p.m. A caller said her vehicle’s rear window was damaged while she was getting into it.
Stolen vehicle crashes into MPD squad car on westbound Beltline, causing lengthy backups
MADISON, Wis. — A driver in a stolen vehicle hit a Madison police squad car on the westbound Beltline Thursday afternoon, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said two MPD officers were injured in the crash and were hospitalized as a...
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the...
Over a dozen of shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage...
One Person Injured in Iowa County Crash
Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle crash on County Highway K in Blue Mounds Tuesday around 9:30am. Barneveld Fire and Barneveld EMS along with Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and extracted one person from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The name of the driver was not released.
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution
OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call...
‘Major milestone’: Communities from Dane, Rock, Jefferson counties vote to form regional fire protection district
EDGERTON, Wis. — Representatives from nearly a dozen municipalities in Dane, Rock and Jefferson counties voted Wednesday night to form a combined fire protection district that will cover more than 200 square miles and more than 25,000 residents. The vote paves the way for a unified fire department to...
Blanchardville resident is State Natural Areas Volunteer Steward of the Year
A Blanchardville woman is the 2022 State Natural Areas Volunteer Steward of the Year. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recognized Heidi Hankley for her work at a nearby natural area, she has been a volunteer there for 10 years, clearing brush, planting seeds, and pulling invasive species.
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
In the 608: Flannel Fest to benefit ‘Keep WI Warm/Cool Fund’
FITCHBURG, Wis. – Flannel Fest is happening Saturday, November 5th at Funk’s Pub in Fitchburg. It all benefits the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund. It keeps the heat and power on for thousands of Wisconsin families in crisis. Funk’s Pub will be serving a limited food menu at the...
Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
Vietnam veteran in Marshall gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
Dane County ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums, UW law expert says
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
In the 608: ‘Grind. Believe. Achieve.’ — Forward Madison player hopes to inspire youth
MADISON, Wis. – “Grind. Believe. Achieve.” That’s The GBA Mentality, according to Eric Leonard. He’s looking to inspire not only youth athletes but other young folks. We’ve featured the Forward Madison soccer player before, but now Leonard can add author to his resume. He just...
