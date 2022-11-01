ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler Parsons: Scouting report and accolades

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNyy5_0ium75lj00

Chandler Parsons|

Position: F

Born: 10/25/88

Height: 6-9 / 2.06

Weight: 200 lbs. / 90.7 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Will not play again after a serious car accident… Was an accomplished offensive player for several seasons, but had really regressed lately due to injuries.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2012)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 221.2 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-8.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-9.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-8.5

Hand width: 10 inches

Hand length: 8.25 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-9.5

