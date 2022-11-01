ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
handluggageonly.co.uk

11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit

Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tax Foundation

A Flat Tax in Wisconsin Can Deliver Tax Relief for Everyone

As Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election draws near, the spotlight is on a potential flat individual income tax—and its effects on the state’s taxpayers and economy. Unfortunately, there has been much confusion, with bold claims being made based on plans that don’t exist, including claims that a flat tax “would increase taxes on the middle class and working poor.” It’s worth taking a step back to understand what is and isn’t under consideration in Wisconsin—and what the ramifications might be. It is especially important for stakeholders to know that a flat tax can indeed be adopted without raising taxes on low-income households.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
ATHENS, WI
nbc15.com

DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

A new opportunity for students who finally get to play the game. Dance teams from all across the capital city gathered Sunday to perform under the same roof. Garver Feed Mill hosts family-friendly ‘Pumpkin Party’. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Things got spooky at Garver Feed Mill Sunday during...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items

Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow

WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
WISCONSIN STATE

