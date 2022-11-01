Read full article on original website
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
handluggageonly.co.uk
11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit
Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
wpr.org
Class discovers trace fossil in rocks dating back more than 500M years in northern Wisconsin
A class at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University recently discovered evidence of creatures that once thrived along an ancient seashore half a billion years ago in northern Wisconsin. Mike Heim, the university’s natural sciences professor, takes students in his Earth Science class on field trips every fall to visit geological...
Tax Foundation
A Flat Tax in Wisconsin Can Deliver Tax Relief for Everyone
As Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election draws near, the spotlight is on a potential flat individual income tax—and its effects on the state’s taxpayers and economy. Unfortunately, there has been much confusion, with bold claims being made based on plans that don’t exist, including claims that a flat tax “would increase taxes on the middle class and working poor.” It’s worth taking a step back to understand what is and isn’t under consideration in Wisconsin—and what the ramifications might be. It is especially important for stakeholders to know that a flat tax can indeed be adopted without raising taxes on low-income households.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
nbc15.com
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
wpr.org
Study finds Wisconsin could see billions in economic growth and save lives with a clean energy economy
Wisconsin could save lives and realize billions of dollars in economic growth and avoided health care costs as part of a shift to a clean energy economy over the next three decades, according to a new study. Even so, the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy development faces numerous...
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
WBAY Green Bay
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
A new opportunity for students who finally get to play the game. Dance teams from all across the capital city gathered Sunday to perform under the same roof. Garver Feed Mill hosts family-friendly ‘Pumpkin Party’. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Things got spooky at Garver Feed Mill Sunday during...
WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items
Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow
WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
