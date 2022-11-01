Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
73-year-old dies following medical emergency, crash in Grayslake
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A 73-year-old died early Friday morning following a medical emergency and subsequent crash in Grayslake. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a deadly traffic crash on Route 120 at Ivanhoe Road. Police believe a blue Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Route 120...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake
CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
x1071.com
Stolen vehicle crashes into MPD squad car on westbound Beltline, causing lengthy backups
MADISON, Wis. — A driver in a stolen vehicle hit a Madison police squad car on the westbound Beltline Thursday afternoon, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said two MPD officers were injured in the crash and were hospitalized as a...
x1071.com
Woman arrested in hit and run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in Lodi
LODI, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday who they said struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and drove away. Crews were called to Highway J near Koltes Road just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
State Highway 106 reopens in Jefferson County after crash
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — State Highway 106 has reopened west of Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported in the area of Highway 106 and County Highway A shortly after 3:10 p.m. As of 4:17 p.m., the road had reopened in both directions. A...
x1071.com
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford traffic stop, drugs arrest on Highway 164
WATERFORD, Wis. - A traffic stop by Town of Waterford police on Thursday, Nov. 3 led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man – and a stash of confiscated drugs. According to a post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page, officers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 16 at Cornerstone Crossing around midnight. The reason for the traffic stop – a defective exhaust and the registered owner having a suspended driver's license.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Iowa County Crash
Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle crash on County Highway K in Blue Mounds Tuesday around 9:30am. Barneveld Fire and Barneveld EMS along with Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and extracted one person from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The name of the driver was not released.
Woman's body found in car, died in 'targeted' shooting, Germantown police say
A resident in Germantown, Wisconsin was shocked to discover the body of a woman inside his car Thursday afternoon. Police have since concluded she was the victim of a 'targeted' shooting.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Extrication In Winnebago County
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Extrication In Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the East side
RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the East side
Suburban man gets 17 years in head-on DUI crash that killed 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following a head-on DUI crash that killed two women in 2019. Victor Ortiz, 54, was convicted on four counts of aggravated DUI on Aug. 10 following a jury trial. On June 8, 2019, police responded to a crash in Fremont […]
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
x1071.com
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Madison BB gun shootings
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said two vehicles were damaged by a BB gun Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street just after 11 p.m. A caller said her vehicle’s rear window was damaged while she was getting into it.
wlip.com
Family Seeks Funeral Expense Help For Two Killed in Sunday Blaze
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The family of the two people killed in a fire last weekend have set up a GoFundMe Page to help pay for funeral expenses. The family of Antonio and A’mari Davidson say they were the ones who lost their lives early Sunday morning in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue, just after 1:00am.
x1071.com
Over a dozen of shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage...
rockfordscanner.com
Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.
Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.
x1071.com
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at the time.
MyStateline.com
Oregon woman found fit to stand trial for death of her son
On Thursday, Sarah Safranek was found fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son, Nathaniel Burton, according to family members. Oregon woman found fit to stand trial for death of …. On Thursday, Sarah Safranek was found fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old...
