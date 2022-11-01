ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake

CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
x1071.com

Woman arrested in hit and run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in Lodi

LODI, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday who they said struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and drove away. Crews were called to Highway J near Koltes Road just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
LODI, WI
x1071.com

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford traffic stop, drugs arrest on Highway 164

WATERFORD, Wis. - A traffic stop by Town of Waterford police on Thursday, Nov. 3 led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man – and a stash of confiscated drugs. According to a post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page, officers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 16 at Cornerstone Crossing around midnight. The reason for the traffic stop – a defective exhaust and the registered owner having a suspended driver's license.
WATERFORD, WI
x1071.com

One Person Injured in Iowa County Crash

Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle crash on County Highway K in Blue Mounds Tuesday around 9:30am. Barneveld Fire and Barneveld EMS along with Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and extracted one person from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The name of the driver was not released.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Extrication In Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the East side

ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Two vehicles damaged in downtown Madison BB gun shootings

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said two vehicles were damaged by a BB gun Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street just after 11 p.m. A caller said her vehicle’s rear window was damaged while she was getting into it.
MADISON, WI
wlip.com

Family Seeks Funeral Expense Help For Two Killed in Sunday Blaze

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The family of the two people killed in a fire last weekend have set up a GoFundMe Page to help pay for funeral expenses. The family of Antonio and A’mari Davidson say they were the ones who lost their lives early Sunday morning in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue, just after 1:00am.
KENOSHA, WI
x1071.com

Over a dozen of shell casings found after Madison shots fired call

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.

ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at the time.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Oregon woman found fit to stand trial for death of her son

On Thursday, Sarah Safranek was found fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son, Nathaniel Burton, according to family members. Oregon woman found fit to stand trial for death of …. On Thursday, Sarah Safranek was found fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old...
ROCKFORD, IL

