The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.
Four games back in the loss column, the Packers are all but dead in the NFC North.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ Aaron Jones visited Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau Tuesday afternoon. The running back is serving as the team’s spokesperson for November’s “Salute to Service.”. “Salute to Service” is a program designed to honor veterans and military members throughout...
Jordy Nelson is getting inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Nelson will get inducted into the Packers' HOF in August of next year before the season begins. Nelson, who was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Packers, played nine seasons with them and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers 27-17 point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was their fourth straight, and the Green and Gold drop to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the injuries contributed to the loss […]
