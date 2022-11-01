Jordy Nelson is getting inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Nelson will get inducted into the Packers' HOF in August of next year before the season begins. Nelson, who was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Packers, played nine seasons with them and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

