ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Packers’ Aaron Jones visits Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ Aaron Jones visited Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau Tuesday afternoon. The running back is serving as the team’s spokesperson for November’s “Salute to Service.”. “Salute to Service” is a program designed to honor veterans and military members throughout...
WAUSAU, WI
The Spun

Jordy Nelson To Packers Hall Of Fame: Fans React

Jordy Nelson is getting inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Nelson will get inducted into the Packers' HOF in August of next year before the season begins. Nelson, who was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Packers, played nine seasons with them and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy