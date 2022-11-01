Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Would Rocketize Token Bring A Change? A Brief Insight Into How Dogecoin And Apecoin Work
The idea of decentralized finance has seeped into many industries on the planet. As if that wasn’t enough, the concept now seems to step out of the earth and touch space – that’s what Rocketize Token (JATO) promises its audience. The ultimate objective of Rocketize Token (JATO) is to bring a new version of the Defi, and the agenda behind this mission is to make a mark and leave everyone stunned with what it has got!
bitcoinist.com
64 Billion DOGE Find Their Way Into 340,000 New Addresses As Meme Coin Explodes
Dogecoin has made the most of its bullish momentum that was inspired by Elon Musk’s highly publicized $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Not only did that development pump DOGE price in such a way that its total market capitalization surpassed Cardano’s, allowing it to take the 8th spot in Coingecko’s crypto tracking list.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin And Meme Tokens Rally is Not Over and May Continue in 2023
If there’s one type of asset that has been doing particularly well in the past week, it’s meme coins. Nearly all assets have picked up, but meme coins are far and away the best performers. Just take a look at Dogecoin (DOGE), which is up by over 150% in the past week – largely thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.
bitcoinist.com
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Crypto Signals Telegram Groups for Inside Tips
Looking for some insight into which cryptocurrencies have the most potential for big returns? In this regard, many investors turn to trading signals for inside tips. This guide will reveal the 8 best crypto signals Telegram groups in the market today. For any investors that aren’t versed in the art...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Trading Without Commissions? New Fidelity Product Delivers It
Fidelity Investment will launch a new crypto trading product for retail investors in the United States. The firm has been launching new products and offerings to offer its clients exposure to Bitcoin and crypto across multiple options. Per a report from CNBC, the firm will launch a commission-free crypto trading...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Founder Slams Elon Musk’s Anti-blue Tick Model as It Promotes Scams – How Crypto Big Eyes Coin Will Prove Reliability.
Since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has caused many changes and proposed changes, amongst affected stocks and prices, the changes have also affected the Twitter platform itself. Recently Musk has stated that the platform’s current “lords and peasants” system is awful, and he wants to change it, allowing anyone to have the tick for eight dollars a month. This system is already being criticised.
bitcoinist.com
Marathon Increased Its Bitcoin Hashrate By 84% In Oct, Mining A Record 615 BTC
Crypto miner Marathon Digital increased its Bitcoin hashrate by 84% in October, and mined a record 615 BTC during the month. Marathon Digital Brings 32k Bitcoin Mining Rigs Online, Raising Hashrate By 84%. As per a press release from the public mining company, October 2022 was the most productive month...
bitcoinist.com
Buy Dogeliens As It Gives Back To Charity Like Dogecoin And Ripple
Recently, the community has been inclined to help make the world better and happier. Many charity organizations have risen, including the Giving Block, to ensure that no stone is left unturned when helping society. Cryptocurrencies did not flutter in this area as well. Cryptocurrencies, although not all, plan to donate...
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Tools for Crypto Traders to Use to Maximize Profits
The rapidly-evolving nature of the crypto market means the need for effective analytical tools is greater than ever. Thankfully, there is now an abundance of providers that offer these tools, ensuring traders and investors have the information they require to be successful in the market. With that in mind, this...
bitcoinist.com
Fed Interest Rake Hike Fails To Destabilize Bitcoin, Is This The Bottom?
The FOMC meeting was concluded on Wednesday and the Fed had finally made its decision public. As expected, there was another interest rate hike but surprisingly, the crypto market did not respond as expected. Instead of wild volatility, digital assets in the space were able to hold on to their gains for last week, sparking speculation on if the reason was the market had reached its bottom.
bitcoinist.com
LUNC Vs DOGE: Which Is The Better Investment?
DOGE has dominated the meme coin market for the longest time but contenders like LUNC are now giving it a run for its money due to the strong community behind it. Both digital assets have made (and unmade) their fair share of crypto millionaires in the market. Both have been hit hard by the crypto market – granted, the collapse of LUNA Classic (LUNC) actually triggered the bear market – but investors continue to look to both digital assets in a bid to make gains in the market.
bitcoinist.com
The Upober Fooled Us All With Bitcoin’s Price Being A Dead Cat Bounce
While most of the crypto flock is cheering in joy, ogling at their bags full of green, others remain more cautious and prepare for worse. Undoubtedly, the market dynamics in Uptober have lived up to their name and once again showed us the power of self-fulfilling prophecy. Cryptos across the...
bitcoinist.com
This Is How MoneyGram Will Allow Users To Store And Trade Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Crypto mass adoption is going to a new level, with international financial service providers like MoneyGram embracing it. MoneyGram is a global money transfer and financial service provider. It has both digital and retail locations around the globe, enabling consumers to pay bills and send money to friends and family at affordable rates.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Wallet Support for Liquid Staking Comes to Ankr
Coinbase Wallet users can now connect directly to the Ankr Staking platform, providing an opportunity to earn a yield on their Web 3 assets. Ankr, an innovative Web 3 infrastructure provider, has recently announced their full integration of Coinbase Wallet into their development. This partnership allows Coinbase Wallet users to actively stake their funds via Ankr’s Liquid Staking. Any funds held in a user’s Web 3 wallet can now be used to gain passive income via liquidity staking.
bitcoinist.com
How will the Uniglo.io super burn affect its price before launch? Fantom and Cardano try to break free from the continued downtrend
Researching a token’s burn mechanics is an essential step before investing, but it’s one many investors ignore. The burn mechanics of a token can significantly impact future price movements, as those which burn more will increase scarcity instead of reducing it by adding continued supply to the market. You want a token with the credentials to become more scarce and never increase supply in a big way.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin After The FOMC Dust Settled: This Date Is Crucial
Yesterday’s FOMC meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) brought less volatility to the Bitcoin market than many experts had expected. The Bitcoin price moved in a narrow range during and after the meeting. Ultimately, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected. The FOMC statement...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects
Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
bitcoinist.com
Unlike Solana, And Bitcoin Cash, Big Eyes Coin Controls Crypto’s Further Decline Into The Bear Market
NFTs are currently the hotcake of the crypto industry. Following the NFT launch in 2021, crypto enthusiasts welcomed this new addition with open hands and were excited at the idea of making extra profits. This goes further to prove that earning profits is not a one-way market with cryptocurrency as there are several lucrative options embedded in this industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is joining the league of NFT cryptocurrency projects to add more value to its development. Solana (SOL) is also a part of this budding market with its deflationary NFTs. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) on the other hand functions as an alternative to the first pioneer coin, Bitcoin, in order to promote a network that is faster and cheaper.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
Comments / 0