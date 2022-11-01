Read full article on original website
Western Conference team interested in Ben Simmons trade?
Ben Simmons’ trade value is down in the netherworld right now, but one Western Conference team may not be fazed. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Brooklyn Nets were in “cursory” talks with one Western team about a potential trade that would get Brooklyn a veteran shooter. While it is not clear if talks advanced any further, Simmons’ name came up in the trade discussions, Begley adds.
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?
Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
Did Donovan Mitchell take swipe at Rudy Gobert after Cavs win?
Donovan Mitchell appeared to have some shade for his toxic ex this week. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell led the team to a thrilling 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 25 points and six assists as Cleveland improved to a glowing 6-1 on the season.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Report: Bronny James may take years to become NBA-ready
As LeBron James gets closer to the end of his NBA career, attention has been focused on his son, Bronny James, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley. The younger James has been mentioned as a college and even an NBA prospect for years,...
Report: Big 12 in expansion talks with notable school
The Big 12 is looking to add a fairly big name to its conference, though it is a name that will be a much bigger deal in basketball than in football. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has had talks with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford about the Bulldogs joining the conference, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Gonzaga has also held exploratory talks with the Pac-12 and Big East, but the Big 12 might be the most sensible destination if the Bulldogs do leave the WCC.
Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival
Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs. Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).
Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players For Silence on Kyrie Irving Situation
Reggie Miller calls out the bystanders.
Celtics players don't sound happy Udoka will be coaching Nets
BOSTON -- Ime Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season, but less than two months later, he's going to get another shot at being a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets.The Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday and are reportedly set to hire Udoka, who was suspended by Boston in late September for having an improper relationship with a team employee. There are a lot more details on the matter, but the Celtics are keeping those under wraps.The Celtics brass also don't seem to mind that Udoka is heading to a division rival, and reportedly...
Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed
The Brooklyn Nets made a franchise-shifting move on Tuesday when they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, and some have wondered if a teardown of their roster could follow. That does not appear to be the plan, at least at the moment. Kevin Durant obviously has the highest trade...
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes for tweeting link to antisemitic documentary
Kyrie Irving apologized to the Jewish community on his Instagram, after he was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for posting the link to an antisemitic film.
Celtics veteran has puzzled response to Ime Udoka-Nets situation
The Ime Udoka situation is throwing the Boston Celtics players for a loop once again. Celtics guard Marcus Smart spoke with reporters Wednesday and expressed confusion over the recent development that Udoka may become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. “Obviously, we wish he was here,” said Smart...
Travis Kelce shares which NFL fanbase he hates
Travis Kelce has a pretty good reason for naming one fanbase as his least favorite in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he “hate(s)” playing the New England Patriots, and he cited one specific reason for why their fans bother him so much. “I’m not...
Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers may not seriously pursue any trades involving Russell Westbrook for at least a few more weeks, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any ideas or that they aren’t kicking the tires on any potential deals. One possible trade partner that has been...
Kyle Kuzma clarifies his controversial tweet
Kyle Kuzma is saying “Not today, Satan” after being misunderstood over a recent social media post. The Washington Wizards forward raised some eyebrows on Friday with a curious tweet that read, “Can’t even tell the truth no more.”. The tweet certainly came at a pretty terrible...
Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit
The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it. The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors don't plan on trading Draymond 'as of now'
There’s plenty of uncertainty hanging over Draymond Green’s head when it comes to what uniform he’ll be wearing next season, but it doesn’t look like the Warriors plan on shipping him away any time soon. The 32-year-old is eight games into a contract year with Golden...
Kyrie Irving suspended by Nets at least 5 games without pay
The Brooklyn Nets have taken big action against Kyrie Irving. The Nets on Thursday announced that they have suspended Irving for five games without pay. Their detailed statement explains exactly why they did not suspend Irving until now. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work...
Video shows Mattress Mack dropping F-bombs on Phillies fan
Philadelphia fans are known for being animated and unapologetic, and one of the most famous men in Houston let them get the best of him following the Phillies’ win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Houston entrepreneur Jim McIngvale — better known as “Mattress Mack”...
Brandin Cooks appears to send strong message to Texans
Brandin Cooks is not happy that he remained with the Houston Texans through Tuesday’s trade deadline, and it is unclear if the veteran wide receiver is willing to play for the team again. Several teams reportedly expressed interest in Cooks prior to the deadline, but no deal came together....
