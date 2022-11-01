ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Western Conference team interested in Ben Simmons trade?

Ben Simmons’ trade value is down in the netherworld right now, but one Western Conference team may not be fazed. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Brooklyn Nets were in “cursory” talks with one Western team about a potential trade that would get Brooklyn a veteran shooter. While it is not clear if talks advanced any further, Simmons’ name came up in the trade discussions, Begley adds.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Big 12 in expansion talks with notable school

The Big 12 is looking to add a fairly big name to its conference, though it is a name that will be a much bigger deal in basketball than in football. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has had talks with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford about the Bulldogs joining the conference, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Gonzaga has also held exploratory talks with the Pac-12 and Big East, but the Big 12 might be the most sensible destination if the Bulldogs do leave the WCC.
SPOKANE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival

Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs. Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).
CBS Boston

Celtics players don't sound happy Udoka will be coaching Nets

BOSTON -- Ime Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season, but less than two months later, he's going to get another shot at being a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets.The Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday and are reportedly set to hire Udoka, who was suspended by Boston in late September for having an improper relationship with a team employee. There are a lot more details on the matter, but the Celtics are keeping those under wraps.The Celtics brass also don't seem to mind that Udoka is heading to a division rival, and reportedly...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma clarifies his controversial tweet

Kyle Kuzma is saying “Not today, Satan” after being misunderstood over a recent social media post. The Washington Wizards forward raised some eyebrows on Friday with a curious tweet that read, “Can’t even tell the truth no more.”. The tweet certainly came at a pretty terrible...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors don't plan on trading Draymond 'as of now'

There’s plenty of uncertainty hanging over Draymond Green’s head when it comes to what uniform he’ll be wearing next season, but it doesn’t look like the Warriors plan on shipping him away any time soon. The 32-year-old is eight games into a contract year with Golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving suspended by Nets at least 5 games without pay

The Brooklyn Nets have taken big action against Kyrie Irving. The Nets on Thursday announced that they have suspended Irving for five games without pay. Their detailed statement explains exactly why they did not suspend Irving until now. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work...
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

