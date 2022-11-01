BOSTON -- Ime Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season, but less than two months later, he's going to get another shot at being a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets.The Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday and are reportedly set to hire Udoka, who was suspended by Boston in late September for having an improper relationship with a team employee. There are a lot more details on the matter, but the Celtics are keeping those under wraps.The Celtics brass also don't seem to mind that Udoka is heading to a division rival, and reportedly...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO