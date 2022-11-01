Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Will Ethereum (ETH) Crash? Buy The Dip Or Invest In The Hideaways?
Ethereum (ETC) is the second-best coin in the market, next to Bitcoin (BTC). The coin has experienced bullish trends in the past month, but will it maintain its standing? This doesn’t seem to be the case, as crypto analysts forecast that ETH will fall to the $700 to $800 price range, down from a high of around $1,600.
bitcoinist.com
The Upober Fooled Us All With Bitcoin’s Price Being A Dead Cat Bounce
While most of the crypto flock is cheering in joy, ogling at their bags full of green, others remain more cautious and prepare for worse. Undoubtedly, the market dynamics in Uptober have lived up to their name and once again showed us the power of self-fulfilling prophecy. Cryptos across the...
bitcoinist.com
This Is How MoneyGram Will Allow Users To Store And Trade Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Crypto mass adoption is going to a new level, with international financial service providers like MoneyGram embracing it. MoneyGram is a global money transfer and financial service provider. It has both digital and retail locations around the globe, enabling consumers to pay bills and send money to friends and family at affordable rates.
bitcoinist.com
Fed Interest Rake Hike Fails To Destabilize Bitcoin, Is This The Bottom?
The FOMC meeting was concluded on Wednesday and the Fed had finally made its decision public. As expected, there was another interest rate hike but surprisingly, the crypto market did not respond as expected. Instead of wild volatility, digital assets in the space were able to hold on to their gains for last week, sparking speculation on if the reason was the market had reached its bottom.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Pumps 25% in 24 Hours, Time To Buy?
Dogecoin has been pumping in the days following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Trading at around $0.14, the meme coin has been as high as $0.16 – a 162% increase in the last seven days with investors rushing back to DOGE after months of poor performance.
bitcoinist.com
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
bitcoinist.com
Rocketize Token Might Explode In The Crypto Market Just Like Avalanche
Every crypto trader is constantly on the lookout for the next big project. Many enter the crypto market hoping to find one coin or two to sink their money into. These novice investors think that success in the crypto market is only a matter of investing in a coin and waiting for it to bloom. While there is nothing wrong with investing in a coin and waiting for it to improve in value, it is not the best precedent to operate the market with. This is simply because the wrong investments could lead to devastating losses that said investors could not recuperate from.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Founder Slams Elon Musk’s Anti-blue Tick Model as It Promotes Scams – How Crypto Big Eyes Coin Will Prove Reliability.
Since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has caused many changes and proposed changes, amongst affected stocks and prices, the changes have also affected the Twitter platform itself. Recently Musk has stated that the platform’s current “lords and peasants” system is awful, and he wants to change it, allowing anyone to have the tick for eight dollars a month. This system is already being criticised.
bitcoinist.com
LUNC Vs DOGE: Which Is The Better Investment?
DOGE has dominated the meme coin market for the longest time but contenders like LUNC are now giving it a run for its money due to the strong community behind it. Both digital assets have made (and unmade) their fair share of crypto millionaires in the market. Both have been hit hard by the crypto market – granted, the collapse of LUNA Classic (LUNC) actually triggered the bear market – but investors continue to look to both digital assets in a bid to make gains in the market.
bitcoinist.com
Marathon Increased Its Bitcoin Hashrate By 84% In Oct, Mining A Record 615 BTC
Crypto miner Marathon Digital increased its Bitcoin hashrate by 84% in October, and mined a record 615 BTC during the month. Marathon Digital Brings 32k Bitcoin Mining Rigs Online, Raising Hashrate By 84%. As per a press release from the public mining company, October 2022 was the most productive month...
bitcoinist.com
How will the Uniglo.io super burn affect its price before launch? Fantom and Cardano try to break free from the continued downtrend
Researching a token’s burn mechanics is an essential step before investing, but it’s one many investors ignore. The burn mechanics of a token can significantly impact future price movements, as those which burn more will increase scarcity instead of reducing it by adding continued supply to the market. You want a token with the credentials to become more scarce and never increase supply in a big way.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Might Fail To Pay Off Its Loans
Several unfortunate cases are springing up in the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem. The main reason for these adverse events comes down to the current bearish trend of the cryptocurrency market. Regardless of experts’ optimistic predictions, investors are still skeptical about future investments. Some crypto firms seek ways to sustain...
bitcoinist.com
64 Billion DOGE Find Their Way Into 340,000 New Addresses As Meme Coin Explodes
Dogecoin has made the most of its bullish momentum that was inspired by Elon Musk’s highly publicized $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Not only did that development pump DOGE price in such a way that its total market capitalization surpassed Cardano’s, allowing it to take the 8th spot in Coingecko’s crypto tracking list.
bitcoinist.com
How Would Rocketize Token Bring A Change? A Brief Insight Into How Dogecoin And Apecoin Work
The idea of decentralized finance has seeped into many industries on the planet. As if that wasn’t enough, the concept now seems to step out of the earth and touch space – that’s what Rocketize Token (JATO) promises its audience. The ultimate objective of Rocketize Token (JATO) is to bring a new version of the Defi, and the agenda behind this mission is to make a mark and leave everyone stunned with what it has got!
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Trading Without Commissions? New Fidelity Product Delivers It
Fidelity Investment will launch a new crypto trading product for retail investors in the United States. The firm has been launching new products and offerings to offer its clients exposure to Bitcoin and crypto across multiple options. Per a report from CNBC, the firm will launch a commission-free crypto trading...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin After The FOMC Dust Settled: This Date Is Crucial
Yesterday’s FOMC meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) brought less volatility to the Bitcoin market than many experts had expected. The Bitcoin price moved in a narrow range during and after the meeting. Ultimately, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected. The FOMC statement...
bitcoinist.com
New To The Crypto Market? Buy Dogeliens, 1inch, And Solana For Potential High Returns
The coin market comprises over 20,000 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Therefore, researching profitable ones to buy could be a lot of work for beginners. However, we have some good news. Cryptocurrencies like Dogeliens (DOGET), 1inch (1INCH), and Solana (SOL) have the potential to keep you afloat in the crypto market and also give you high returns.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Wallet Support for Liquid Staking Comes to Ankr
Coinbase Wallet users can now connect directly to the Ankr Staking platform, providing an opportunity to earn a yield on their Web 3 assets. Ankr, an innovative Web 3 infrastructure provider, has recently announced their full integration of Coinbase Wallet into their development. This partnership allows Coinbase Wallet users to actively stake their funds via Ankr’s Liquid Staking. Any funds held in a user’s Web 3 wallet can now be used to gain passive income via liquidity staking.
bitcoinist.com
Is Alt Coin Season Back? Orbeon Surges 100% While Binance And Uniswap See Traders Return
The phase one presale of Orbeon is going extraordinarily well, and investors everywhere are beginning to get a sense of just why it is moving so rapidly. A forecasted 6000% boom in price has been predicted by experts in the crypto space. Certain trading platforms like Binance and Uniswap have...
bitcoinist.com
Rising Bitcoin Hash Rate Sets The Stage For Energy Companies
Bitcoin Mining hash rates are important security metrics as they signify the network’s overall resistance to malicious attacks. Hash rates also measure a blockchain network’s ability to process transactions. Calculations of hash rates may enable miners to forecast their profitability. Changes in hash rates impact the mining flexibility,...
Comments / 0