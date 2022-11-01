Read full article on original website
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For first time, Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that for the first time in the company's 92-year history all 285 retails locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24.
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
How to get a family Thanksgiving dinner for free this year
Ibotta offers free Thanksgiving meal to users who buy a turkey and certain sides, then upload the receipt to get cash back in November . 2022.
2 Missouri Cities Make List for Best Winter Holiday Destinations
We can now officially talk about the holidays and get ready for the upcoming holiday season. One website just rated the best cities to visit this holiday season and two Missouri cities make the list. Wallethub put together this list of the top cities to visit this holiday season. They...
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1. From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden. Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property. The Arboretum […]
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
bluespringsgov.com
City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark
Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
missouribusinessalert.com
Cerner will squeeze workers into one Kansas City campus, and abandon its other office spaces
Just months after being acquired by Oracle, Cerner plans to close its world headquarters in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in south Kansas City and move employees to its Innovations Campus at the former Bannister Mall site. Oracle told employees in an email Friday that the move was...
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Rain for sure…maybe a flake? (WED-11/2)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK before you run to the store to stock up on all the milk and bread, I doubt this would be for KC… so let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. I’ve been noticing a few things in a...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Halloween goes to the dogs at Children’s Mercy Hospital
Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital dressed up facility dogs in Halloween costumes to help put smiles on faces of patients and staff.
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication. Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail. He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends...
kshb.com
Weather blog: Rain, snow forecast for Kansas City with an approaching strong storm
A strong storm is developing over the western United States and it is heading our way. The new LRC is setting up for the season, and this storm will be one that we will track through the next year. This November version of the cycling pattern is about to produce...
Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus
Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City, and will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in Kansas City, Missouri.
