Kansas City, KS

FOX4 News Kansas City

It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1.  From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden.  Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property.  The Arboretum […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluespringsgov.com

City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark

Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown

Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
KANSAS CITY, MO

