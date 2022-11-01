Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘Avatar The Way Of Water’
20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron’s highly anticipated, first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time. “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters on December 16.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Anne Hathaway On ‘The View’
Actress Anne Hathaway stopped by The View a few days ago. She talked about working with Director James Gray to portraying the mother of a family with many layers, the actress tells “The View” about her new movie and shares her thoughts on Roe v. Wade being overturned. Anne also talked about sitting next to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week.
