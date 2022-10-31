Read full article on original website
Join us Thursday: Fall 2022 Budget and Planning Forum
FR: Karen Moranski, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chair of President's Budget Advisory Committee; M. Monir Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Administration and Vice Chair of President's Budget Advisory Committee . A reminder to please join us this Thursday, November 3rd at 8:30 am for...
Academic Master Planning Process
Academic Affairs is undertaking an Academic Master Plan, which will guide decision-making and resource allocation for Academic Affairs at Sonoma State for the next 5 to 10 years. What is an Academic Master Plan?. An Academic Master Plan (AMP) is a visioning and decision-making process that is based on the...
Voluntary Separation Incentive Program (VSIP) Announcement
FR: Chandra Holte, Interim Senior Director for Human Resources. As our campus continues to face reduced funding due to the impacts of declining enrollment, the need to explore creative solutions in order to reduce our base budget has become paramount. In an effort to address the structural budget deficit, Sonoma...
Hispanic Heritage Month Food and Culture ft. Daniel
Each month the Food and Culture program will be celebrating and featuring members from the SSU community who are part of a cultural or underrepresented group. Daniel was recognized during Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more:. What department are you from?. Culinary Services. From what culture is your heritage?. Hispanic. What...
Emerging Women Artists Featured in University Art Gallery's Newest Exhibition
The University Art Gallery at Sonoma State University is pleased to present two solo exhibitions of work by digital artists. Titled Allison Berkoy: OK and Jessye McDowell: Superbia, the exhibitions will be concurrently on view Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Guest curated by SSU Assistant Professor of Art Sena Clara Creston, the exhibitions feature two emerging women artists who use technology, electronics, and digital media in their work: Allison Berkoy and Jessye McDowell.
Crime Bulletin: Felony vandalism to a vehicle on Parking Lot F
REPORTED CRIME: Community assistance is needed with identifying the suspect(s) in a series of vandalisms to a vehicle occurring in Parking Lot F. The Sonoma State University Police Department has received several reports of a vehicle being vandalized in Parking Lot F since October 7, 2022, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
