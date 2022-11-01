Read full article on original website
WSET
Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
WHSV
I-81 getting improvements with federal loan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced two loans for Virginia from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program. A loan of up to $82.6 million to help finance the I-81 Regular Project—which is focused on...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
Virginia woman pleads guilty to scamming U.S. Department of Education, others out of more than $260,000 in student loan fraud
A woman from Danville, Virginia, has pled guilty in federal court for defrauding the United States Department of Education (USDOE) and two other institutions out of more than $260,000 combined in fraudulent student loans.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
WSET
Custom resin, vinyl company investing $15.5M for Tazewell County facility: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in flood-resilience grant funding
The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund is offering $5 million in grant funding to dam owners in Virginia. According to a press release, the Commonwealth’s more than 2,600 regulated dam owners are eligible. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of...
WSAZ
Grant program helps West Virginians pay their property taxes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in West Virginia and are unable to pay your property taxes, the West Virginia Housing Development fund has a program designed to help you pay for some of the costs of being a homeowner. “We have about 30 million dollars to spend on...
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, here are some places where West Virginians can apply for help with their utilities.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
MSNBC
Glenn Youngkin's teacher snitch line in Virginia is finally dead
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still doesn’t want to reveal all of the reports — and fictitious reports — sent to the tip line he created for parents to snitch on educators who teach “divisive” topics. But after a settlement with a coalition of news organizations...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation
There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Southwest Virginia house fire kills 2 people who had been visiting owners
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Two people died in a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Boody Road Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that the owner reported the fire at 9:53 a.m. The owner and another adult escaped the fire, but two others […]
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
WSET
Food City named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) recently announced that Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of their efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. “We would like to thank Food...
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
