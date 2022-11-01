ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

WSET

Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

I-81 getting improvements with federal loan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced two loans for Virginia from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program. A loan of up to $82.6 million to help finance the I-81 Regular Project—which is focused on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation

There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
DC News Now

Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Food City named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer

ABINGDON, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) recently announced that Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of their efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. “We would like to thank Food...
ABINGDON, VA
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV

