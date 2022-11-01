Read full article on original website
Naturalistic Approach for Pain, Stress, and Anxiety Relief: Dr. Amy Novotny
Naturalistic Approach for Pain, Stress, and Anxiety Relief: Dr. Amy Novotny. Dr. Amy Novotny helps those in chronic pain or mental trauma alleviate pain, stress, anxiety, sleep deprivation, orthopedic surgery, and the need for medications. With a background of starting out in physical therapy, Amy teaches people how to calm down their flight or fight nervous system.
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
Keynote: The Role Of The CIO In Employee Health, Wellness and Experience
Keynote: The Role Of The CIO In Employee Health, Wellness and Experience. November 4, 2022: How can IT leaders ensure that employees have all the technology tools, information and support they need to help their organizations navigate uncertainty and disruption? Chero Goswami, CIO describes his efforts at the University of Wisconsin Health System. Employee health has become a strategic imperative. It doesn’t matter if you’re a provider or a non-provider, every employee and every health system is stressed. And so the behavioral health of our very own has become an important factor.
