Keynote: The Role Of The CIO In Employee Health, Wellness and Experience. November 4, 2022: How can IT leaders ensure that employees have all the technology tools, information and support they need to help their organizations navigate uncertainty and disruption? Chero Goswami, CIO describes his efforts at the University of Wisconsin Health System. Employee health has become a strategic imperative. It doesn’t matter if you’re a provider or a non-provider, every employee and every health system is stressed. And so the behavioral health of our very own has become an important factor.

2 DAYS AGO