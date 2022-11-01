‘Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Slays Poison Ivy Halloween Costume With Her 3 Kids As Superheroes

Image Credit: AMI/MEGA

Teen Mom star, Maci Bookout absolutely slayed Halloween when she dressed up as Poison Ivy in a skintight green leather dress with sheer tights covered in leaves. The 31-year-old posed alongside her three kids, who were all dressed up as superheroes.

Maci posted a slideshow of photos from Halloween with the caption, “‘And now, we will grow together.’ – Poison Ivy. Happy Halloween from Black Panther, Flash, Iron Mam, and Poison Ivy! #marvellegends #dccomics #Taylorwasapairofscissors #happyhalloween SHOUTOUT to @plugsbyemma for making these custom plugs – the perfect, final touch of my Ivy costume!”

In the photos, Maci wore a skintight, metallic green leather dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a rope belt cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized with a pair of green fingerless gloves, a long sparkly sheer green cape, and mid-calf green boots.

As for her glam, Maci had her bright red, long hair down and pin-straight while two buns sat atop either side of her head. A dark green smokey eye shadow with a yellow nose and a brown matte lip completed her makeup while dangling green heart earrings tied her costume together.

Maci’s three kids, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, also dressed up as superheroes. Bentley wore a blue and black costume with a black mask covering his face while Jayde dressed up as Iron Man. Meanwhile, little Maverick dressed up as The Flash in a red outfit with yellow boots and a face mask.