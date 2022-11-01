Read full article on original website
Beware! Oprah Winfrey Has An Important Message About Fake Weight Loss Gummies With Her Name On Them
Oprah Winfrey has been transparent about weight management for years. The TV mogul is even a partial owner of WW International, formerly known as Weight Watchers. There’s no doubt that Winfrey is a trustworthy face in the world of weight loss. So, it’s no surprise that scammers have decided to use Winfrey’s likeness in their fraudulent weight loss supplement scheme.
Michael Strahan Looks The Exact Same Age As His Son In Birthday Post
If you looked at a recent birthday post from Michael Strahan, you might be surprised to learn that it was for his only son. The Good Morning America anchor’s son, Michael Strahan Jr., and his dad are totally twinning!. Strahan Wishes His ‘Amazing Son’ A Happy Birthday.
Michael Strahan’s Chili Night ‘Cornbread’ Doesn’t Involve Corn Or Bread
While it’s never pleasant to battle gluten sensitivity or lactose intolerance, you’d be amazed at all of the clever workarounds chefs have pioneered in the past few years. Football player and TV personality Michael Strahan certainly impressed with his recent chili night. Here’s how the former NFL star pulled it off.
After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
Explaining The Andy And Candis Meredith Controversy—How Social Media Brought Down Their Dream Job
Are you familiar with Andy and Candis Meredith? The married couple with seven children are home renovators, authors, and reality TV stars. The couple began flipping homes in 2013 but were almost brought down earlier this year due to complaints from clients on their home renovation show, Home Work. Surprisingly, the couple won an Emmy for the show that was pulled after only two episodes.
You’ll Never Guess The One-Hit Wonder Jennifer Love Hewitt And Fergie Sang Backup On In the ’80s
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Fergie have become big stars, with their names dominating their respective industries at their peak. They don’t seem to have much in common, but did you know these former co-stars once sang back-up on a one-hit wonder song together?. Fergie And Hewitt Were Childhood Co-Stars.
The Bonkers Story Behind the Outrageous ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic
As the story of Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic goes, on one fateful day, while he was a child in the ’60s, a traveling salesman stopped at his house and offered to sell his family an accordion—the instrument that would eventually catapult the comedian-musician’s legendary career.After his father beat up the salesman, Yankovic’s mother bought the accordion for Al out of guilt. There was one condition: Al would have to practice in secret. When friends in high school later convince a sheltered, teenaged Al to go to a house party, he’s stunned to learn that his classmates are raving to the...
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
Why Former Marie Claire Editor-In-Chief Left Publishing To Bring Menopause Out Of The Shadows
Anne Fulenwider was Editor in Chief of Marie Claire magazine for eight years, and she thought she’d be in publishing for the rest of her life. But then the magazine published a series of stories about the state of women’s health research, and her future started to look different.
‘It’s Not A Disease’—Supermodel Veronica Webb Gets Real About Menopause Awareness After It Caught Her Off Guard
Veronica Webb started her modeling career in the ’80s and has been featured on the covers of Vogue, Essence, Elle, and many others. She was the first Black supermodel to win an exclusive contract for a major cosmetics company as a spokesmodel for Revlon. She has appeared in critically-acclaimed films including Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, The Big Tease, and Malcolm X, and has also had recurring roles in TV shows including Becker and Clueless.
‘It’s So Hard!’: Meghan Markle, Pamela Adlon Bond Over British Citizenship Test
Marrying into the royal family seems like a dream come true to many, but Meghan Markle recently revealed that marrying Prince Harry meant a lot of studying. On a recent episode of her podcast, Markle and her guest, Pamela Adlon, bonded over hitting the books for their British citizenship tests.
Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience
Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.
How A Lawsuit From An Unlikely Celebrity Led To Twitter Implementing The Blue Checkmark
You may not be surprised to hear that back in 2009, Kanye West criticized Twitter for allowing impersonator accounts of the superstar. However, West wasn’t the celebrity who ultimately sued the company and caused the social media platform to begin using the blue check mark verification system. Instead, the unlikely celebrity who sued Twitter was a previous MLB manager.
We’ve Got The Scoop On Mark Peacock, Jonathan Van Ness’ Hunk Of A Husband
Jonathan Van Ness’ website describes him as “a true multi-hyphenate.” He is a renowned celebrity, TV host, stand-up comic, sought-after hairstylist, and “an HIV+ non-binary truth-teller.”. Even though Van Ness—also known by his initials, JVN—has a hectic life crammed with activities and pursuits of many kinds,...
