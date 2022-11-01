Read full article on original website
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
One of the great things about Thanksgiving is that there are usually so darn many dishes you're not stuck eating something you really don't like. One of the bad things about Thanksgiving is that there are nervous cooks hoping you like what they brought to the table. Fortunately friends and...
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Diesel fuel has been the headline across news channels, press conferences, and talked about endlessly on social media. The Simple suggestion is that if there is no diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, then of course supposedly no goods on the grocery store shelves. The same antics of issuing reasons for worry, stress, and anxiety always seem to stem right around Midterms (or elections in general), and with the 2022 Midterm Elections on the horizon, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, this too should be no surprise.
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and bougie. Let's take a look and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living. It's fun to peruse realtor sites and see what's on the market, even if you have no interest in buying, or are nowhere near financially stable enough to buy. -- Hi, that's me.
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota
Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry. I know it's still a little early, but we're doing it. We're preparing for holidays now, because before you know it, they will be here. You don't want to wait until the last minute to figure out where to get a good tree; that could make it where you end up with a "Charlie Brown's Christmas" kind of tree.
North Dakotans 19+ May Soon Be Gambling At Tribal Casinos.
After missing out on the grand prize, casinos may have still hit the jackpot. On Wednesday, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum rejected a proposal from North Dakota's American Indian tribes that requested full control over future online betting in North Dakota. It was an ambitious attempt. One that didn't work....
North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See
You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
As the weather changes and it gets colder outside, the need for comfort becomes greater. If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress. Option A:. You can do what I often do to in stressful situations, and rock back-and-fort, hugging your knees for comfort, or...
In Northern Minnesota – Rare Sight Captured On Video
Pretty exciting stuff for crews in Northern Minnesota. Imagine being part of a research group that is studying a particular animal, and coming across something pretty rare - This is what makes their work so rewarding. A cougar just taking what looks like a leisurely stroll down a dirt road in the middle of the night, or early morning. So why is this newsworthy? Are cougars becoming extinct? They are not, but it's rare that they are seen in Northern Minnesota.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
Someone recently said that Fall is "Tattoo Season." I honestly had no idea that was a thing. As a person with several tattoos, myself, I'm appalled by my own ignorance. If you're wondering, both the Fall and Winter seasons are considered to be the perfect time to get a tattoo. If you're wondering why that is, no worries, I'll tell you.
North Dakota’s Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Nothing like a pesky form of weed to try and ruin our day. The weed I am talking about is called Palmer Amaranth. Here is what mda.state.mn says about this pest:. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed. Additionally, no transportation, propagation, or sale of this plants is allowed.
Do We Have An Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In North Dakota?
How do you feel about older kids' trick-or-treating?. Have you ever seen an obvious teenager at your door before trick or treating? What were you thinking at the time? Did you use the line, "Aren't you a little too old to be doing this?" I know I heard that line...
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
I've read many articles over the years about how the majority of people who fish do not fish for big fish. Most fish for food. I would say that is certainly true. Most people I know fish to put fish in the livewell. Especially, walleye fishermen. It's all about limits.
Here’s Why North Dakotans Shouldn’t Bag Their Leaves
WE know the leaves are pretty much gone at this point, but next time they come around, you might want to keep this in mind. According to NPR, wildlife experts say that 8 million tons of leaves end up in landfills every year. Yes, I said TONS. Save yourself some...
10 Things You Should NEVER Say Or Do In North Dakota
If you're new to the area and need a little help getting settled in, this list is for you. While I take a funny tone in some of these, I'm 100 percent serious. Here we go... Say Anything Negative About The State - It’s no joke; North Dakota pride runs deep. I learned this lesson rather quickly after moving here. You say one bad thing and you can almost immediately see a look of resentment come across a North Dakotan’s face. Don’t do it. Ever. This is key to survival here.
Top 10 Trick or Treats You Should NEVER Give On Halloween In ND
The costumes have been chosen, bought, created, or made from things found in the back of the closet. Regardless the tiny humans are excited and cannot wait. First for everyone to see them in their "one-of-a-kind" creation, or at least in their mind it is, and second to knock on every door they can. All searching, hoping when they knock upon that door (or run up to that vehicle at a "trunk or treat" celebration, sorry we surely do not want to leave any group or organization out) that they will receive their favorite candy. These little people have been dreaming of this day all year long, literally.
Doug Has The Power To Grant Tribes ALL ND Sports Betting
Earlier this month I wrote an article about North Dakota's only "sportsbook" location. It's on the North Dakota/South Dakota in a casino in Hankinson, North Dakota. Since sportsbooks are not yet legal in North Dakota the casino is living its betting life in a loophole. So, it's only been a couple of weeks since that story came out, why go back?
