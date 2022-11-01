ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Patriots not expected to trade former first-round draft pick

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
Despite all of the trade rumors regarding New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, the team reportedly doesn’t plan on moving him by the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Along with wideout Nelson Agholor, Wynn was considered one of the top-two players most likely to be traded by the Patriots. It made sense considering he was already playing on an expiring contract. Then you throw in the fact that he has looked like the team’s worst offensive lineman at certain points in the season, and it seemed like a no-brainer move.

But that isn’t the case at all, according to Fowler, who’s reporting the Patriots are expected to keep Wynn.

The Patriots still consider themselves in the playoff hunt, and they probably don’t like the idea of moving Wynn at a time when the offensive line is already struggling.

Quarterback Mac Jones was sacked six times by the New York Jets defense on Sunday. The last thing the team needs is less tackle depth and further offensive line instability. However, not agreeing to a trade does mean the team runs the risk of Wynn potentially walking out the door for nothing in 2023.

But then again, the former first-round draft pick probably wasn’t going to fetch much on the trade market anyways, and the team likely viewed it as more beneficial to keep him instead of moving him.

If anything, it signals the Patriots are still all in on the 2022 season.

