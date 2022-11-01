ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance

Washington City Paper

What is the future of Cardano – Try These Energy Efficient Cryptos With 30x Gain Incoming In 2022

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano is intrinsically more energy-efficient than Bitcoin because it employs a ‘Proof of Stake consensus method where participants in the currency acquire tokens to join the network. Cardano has a blockchain that is adaptive, renewable, and extensible for running smart contracts.
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
u.today

Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
CNBC

Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'

A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Massive Area to Buy’ $ADA

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has recently shared his thoughts on the smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and pointed to a “long-term, massive area to buy” the cryptocurrency. In a tweet van de Poppe shared with his over 600,000 followers on the microblogging platform, the...

