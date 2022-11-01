Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Tired, Shorting $DOGE Is ‘Like Stepping in Front of a Speeding Train’, Says Crypto Analyst
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) may be seeing its price rally lose some steam after it surged, along with that of numerous other meme tokens. In a tweet shared with their over 185,000 followers on the microblogging platform, pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin...
u.today
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ on Why Cardano Having ‘One of the Smallest Ledger Sizes in Crypto’ Matters
Recently, pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why Cardano’s relatively small ledger size has material importance. Last Sunday (30 October 2022), “ADA whale” took to Twitter to tell his over 117K followers that Cardano’s full larger takes up less than 100GB...
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Washington City Paper
What is the future of Cardano – Try These Energy Efficient Cryptos With 30x Gain Incoming In 2022
Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano is intrinsically more energy-efficient than Bitcoin because it employs a ‘Proof of Stake consensus method where participants in the currency acquire tokens to join the network. Cardano has a blockchain that is adaptive, renewable, and extensible for running smart contracts.
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Sam Bankman-Fried is poised to cash out up to $100 million of Twitter stock now Elon Musk's takeover has closed, report says
FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried could see a cash windfall from Elon Musk's Twitter purchase. Bankman-Fried owned up to $100 million of Twitter stock before Musk closed the deal, The Block said. Twitter stockholders are set to receive $54.20 per share as part of Musk's $44 billion takeover. Crypto billionaire Sam...
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE: Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Boom Points to ‘Crazy Bullish’ Dogecoin Chart
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000, is now pointing to a ‘crazy bullish’ Dogecoin ($DOGE) chart. In a tweet shared with their over 200,000 followers on the microblogging platform, pseudonymous...
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
u.today
Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1
Dogecoin has been revived with a $10 billion surge since Elon Musk purchased Twitter
Dogecoin has added $10 billion in market value since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. Musk tweeted a picture of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter T-shirt early Tuesday morning. Dogecoin, which counts a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot, has soared more than 100% since Friday. Dogecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $130,000,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Within Hours – Here’s the Destination
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $130 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP as crypto markets plateau this week. An unknown wallet sent 150 million DOGE worth more than $20.7 million to another unknown wallet on Tuesday, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. A half-hour later, a third...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Massive Area to Buy’ $ADA
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has recently shared his thoughts on the smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and pointed to a “long-term, massive area to buy” the cryptocurrency. In a tweet van de Poppe shared with his over 600,000 followers on the microblogging platform, the...
