Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in downtown Houston

By Deena Zaru, ABC News
 4 days ago
HOUSTON — (HOUSTON) -- Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in downtown Houston, the rapper's attorney confirmed to ABC News.

"Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff," attorney Drew Findling told ABC News in a statement. "Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always."

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

Takeoff was attending a private event, along with fellow Migos member Quavo, when the shooting occurred, according to police.

Sgt. Michael Arrington of the Houston Police Department told reporters that officers were called at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of San Jacinto, where they found a Black man in his late 20s dead on the scene.

Arrington said police could not confirm the identity of the victim and would have more information after a review by the medical examiner. He did, however, confirm that Takeoff and Quavo were both present when the shooting occurred.

Tributes pour in for slain rapper PnB Rock as gun violence plagues the hip-hop community

The shooting took place at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston. Police said they found multiple shell casings on the third level of the venue.

“We were informed that there was a private party being held at the event last night that ended at approximately 1 a.m. But the party carried over till about 2 a.m. till they were cleared out. That's when the shooting occurred,” Arrington said.

Police said two other men who were injured in the shooting and were transported to a local hospital.

"There were rappers at the party. We don't know if they're involved. It's still the early process of the investigation," Arrington said, adding that there were between 40-50 people present when the shooting occurred.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the HPD homicide unit at 713-318-3600.

Migos rose to stardom in 2013 with their song "Versace." The group is known for hits like "Motorsport," featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Earlier this week Takeoff and Quavo, who are related, released a video for their song "Messy" off the duo's newest album, "Only Built for Infinity Links."

Takeoff's death is the latest in a string of shootings and killings of prominent rappers in recent years, as well as up-and-coming local artists – from Chicago to New York City – who were shot and killed at a young age during attempted robberies or violence stemming from reported disagreements.

As tributes poured in on social media from fans and fellow artists in the wake of the news, a clip of Takeoff's appearance on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs" went viral.

"Of course you were shining before but you were dancing on this one ... it was your time," host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff.

"It's time to pop it. It's time to give me my flowers. I don't want them when I ain't here," Takeoff said.

Snoop Dogg calls for 'peace in hip-hop' amid string of rapper killings

Hip-hop stars shared tributes and expressed their condolences on social media in the wake of Takeoff's death.

"We lost a young legend," Rick Ross tweeted.

"My best friend my bother, I don't want to believe this I love you so much bro," Rich the Kid tweeted. "I'm so sorry."

Chance the Rapper, who shared a photo with Migos from one of his shows in 2013, wrote on Twitter that he is "broken hearted and confused this morning."

"But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth," he added.

Meanwhile, Desiigner broke down in tears during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, saying, "Why do we do this?" He also paid tribute to other rappers who were killed in recent years before declaring that he's "done" with rap in an Instagram story.

ABC News' Bonnie McLean and Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

