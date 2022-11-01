Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
ringsidenews.com
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
ringsidenews.com
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Teases Forming A Faction To Take On The Bloodline
Drew McIntyre is currently one of the top Superstars in WWE, and he clearly loves his profession. He won the WWE Champion on two different occasions and continues to be a beloved star. After a heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, McIntyre has hinted at forming his own faction.
ringsidenews.com
Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights
It’s that time of the year for WWE to host it’s annual Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. The results coverage for WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be a kickoff show at 11:00 p.m. ET.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Tease Appears Behind Alexa Bliss During WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss was a major part of The Fiend’s storyline during Bray Wyatt’s first stint with WWE. Vince McMahon completely scrapped the gimmick after Wyatt’s release. Wyatt never forgot the betrayal he endured at the hands of Bliss towards the end of his first run as well.
ringsidenews.com
R-Truth Likely Suffered ‘Very Serious’ Injury On WWE NXT This Week
The WWE locker room is full of talented Superstars who go out of their way to entertain fans. R-Truth is one such Superstar, who has seen a career resurgence over the past few years. The most-decorated WWE 24/7 Champion in history suffered an injury on NXT this week, and it seems his injury is worse than initially thought.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.
ringsidenews.com
Jake Paul Causes Chaos At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Jake Paul remains one of the biggest names in the professional boxing world. After his brother Logan Paul came to WWE, fans started wondering when Jake would make his appearance. In fact, Jake Paul finally appeared during the WWE Crown Jewel press conference, and it was pure chaos. The Problem...
ringsidenews.com
GUNTHER Questions Rey Mysterio’s Motives For Wrestling After WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER had an awe-inspiring run in NXT UK as he became the longest-reigning champion in modern WWE by holding the NXT UK Title for a record 870 days. He dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. He made his way to the main roster and feuded with the likes of Rey Mysterio, for whom he has no respect now.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Making Austin Theory Mean ‘Nothing’
Austin Theory eventually found himself on the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a solid start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory falling down the pecking order and constantly being on the receiving end of losses. It is no surprise that WWE was also blasted for how they have booked Theory for the past couple of months.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removes Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ From Opening Intro
Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is a controversial figure in the history of the business as well. The controversy surrounding Flair and The Plane Ride From Hell put him on the brink of cancellation. WWE responded by removing...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
ringsidenews.com
Jake Paul Promises To Make The Bloodline ‘Bleed Their Own Blood’ At WWE Crown Jewel
Jake Paul is one of the most well-known names in professional boxing. Fans began to wonder when Jake would emerge when his brother Logan Paul joined WWE. Jake, however, made his long-awaited appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference. The major match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Filming Content for Reality TV Series Backstage at Rampage This Week
AEW created a buzz in the wrestling world with its debut way back in 2019. The Jacksonville-based promotion has since introduced two weekly television shows as well as multiple TV specials and pay-per-view events. The company is also working on a new reality TV series that will document the lives...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Cuts Creepy Promo Complete With Uncle Howdy At WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE at Extreme Rules. The former WWE Champion showed an entirely new side to his personality during his promos on SmackDown. Tonight, Wyatt once again came face-to-face with his demons. Bray Wyatt appeared during Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia tonight. Wyatt introduced himself...
Comments / 0