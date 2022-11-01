Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for her Halloween this year, but the spooky icon herself suddenly seems to have shared the beauty mogul's costume. Following Jenner's Instagram posts, Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson spoke with TMZ about the homage, saying, "I didn't get a heads up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering." She then added, "It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me."

