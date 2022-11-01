ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Distractify

Woman’s Temporary Halloween Tattoo Won’t Come Off in Viral TikTok

A woman was stuck looking like a human Skeletor after plastering her face with a skeleton tattoo that she's now having difficulty removing, forcing her to go about her daily activities with a particularly ghoulish vibe. While wearing white after Labor Day is considered a big no-no, it's difficult to...
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Barker Mourn the Death of Their Dog Blue: ‘You Will Never Understand How Much You Helped Me’

All dogs go to heaven. Travis Barker and daughter Alabama Barker mourned the death of their French bulldog, Blue, with a touching tribute. “I love you Blue,” the 16-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 2. “You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody.”
Popculture

Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'

Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
EW.com

Modern Family star Julie Bowen reveals she was once 'in love with a woman'

Modern Family star Julie Bowen is opening up about her love life. The two-time Emmy-winning actress revealed on the latest episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once in love with another woman, though she still identifies as straight. "The idea that we lead with, 'So, how do you...
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood Breaks Down Upon Seeing James' Empty Bedroom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are still watching Amber Portwood’s latest custody loss play out in real time. We have watched Gary and Kristina process the news. They have a lot of sympathy for her. But loss of any kind hits people a little at a time. For...
TODAY.com

Apparently, we've all been mispronouncing Adele's name for years

Hello, it's Adele and she's setting the record straight on how to pronounce her name. At a recent Q&A event in Los Angeles, the singer debuted her new music video, "I Drink Wine" and chatted with her fans. One British fan submitted a question via video and before answering, Adele...
Popculture

Elvira Suddenly Shades Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costume of Her

Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for her Halloween this year, but the spooky icon herself suddenly seems to have shared the beauty mogul's costume. Following Jenner's Instagram posts, Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson spoke with TMZ about the homage, saying, "I didn't get a heads up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering." She then added, "It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me."
seventeen.com

Meghan Markle Is Glowing in This Never-Before-Seen Photo

Duchess Meghan doesn't need a tiara to be her happy, stunning self. In a throwback photo shared by The Time Is Now podcast and YouTube channel host Kasiopia Moore this week on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex is radiant. Meghan wears an elegant, all-black ensemble consisting of a relaxed jumpsuit...
The Hollywood Gossip

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Break Adoption News to Daughter Nova

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were forced to go there this week. At long last, the couple was forced to confront one of the most personal and painful decisions anyone can make: the giving up of one’s child for adoption. As veteran Teen Mom viewers and followers know well,...

