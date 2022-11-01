Read full article on original website
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Department of Public Works to Host Public Meeting on Maple Forest Stormwater Pond Repair Project
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Stormwater Management Division will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:30 p.m., in the Avalon Room at the Howard County Library System’s Miller branch, located at 9421 Frederick Road in Ellicott City, to review the proposed Maple Forest stormwater pond repair project.
Howard County Executive Ball Seeks Member for Board of Health
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking a member of the general public interested in serving on the County’s Board of Health. This specific board position may have had professional or administrative training in a health occupation but shall not currently work as a health professional or have worked as a health professional in the past five years. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 18, 2022.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Seeks Members for Asian American Pacific Islander Commission
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking applicants interested in serving on the newly established Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Commission. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 18, 2022. Our Asian American Pacific Islander community serves a vital role in contributing to the cultural...
County Executive Calvin Ball Seeks Applicants for New Landmark Land Preservation Program, in Partnership with Howard County Conservancy
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Conservancy are announcing that the process for selecting properties for a new landmark environmentally sensitive land preservation program has officially launched. Local non-profit organizations can now formally express interest in participating in the Purchased Conservation Easement pilot program.
Police charge four in string of vehicle thefts
Howard County police have charged a group of suspects for stealing numerous vehicles during a six-month period in 2022. Altogether, police closed 16 vehicle thefts with these arrests. The thefts occurred from February-July in Laurel, Elkridge, Hanover, and in neighboring jurisdictions. Alexander Bennett, 19, of Laurel, is charged with 15...
