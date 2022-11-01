ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking a member of the general public interested in serving on the County’s Board of Health. This specific board position may have had professional or administrative training in a health occupation but shall not currently work as a health professional or have worked as a health professional in the past five years. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 18, 2022.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO