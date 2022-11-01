Read full article on original website
Bid protest not apt to delay start of contracts Nebraska says three companies chosen for managed care will have plenty of time to prepare Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts
- Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state's. Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the. Department of Health and Human Services. said last week that there should be plenty of time for the...
Reed: Annual Open Enrollment For Health Insurance Has Begun & RIers Can Save Big
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) When it comes to health insurance, HealthSourceRI's got you covered - and now that open enrollment season is here, Rhode Islanders can pick out a plan that's right for them. Health insurance open enrollment season kicked off this week and Rhode Islanders using HealthSource RI's...
Rep. Davids Fact Sheet: Health Care Savings In The Kansas Third
As part of a new law, Kansans are now eligible for several policies to help them save money on health insurance. Many of these savings are available immediately or starting next year. These policies lower premiums for people who purchase their own insurance as well as families who get insurance through their employer. Expanding access to affordable health care helps families and communities live healthier and more secure lives.
Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
Dentists, insurers weigh in on Question 2
Cape Cod Times (Hyannis, MA) A ballot question initiated by a Somerville orthodontist will either result in better dental health for an estimated 25% of. residents without dental insurance – or result in higher premiums and prompt employers to drop coverage for their workers. Question 2 on the. Nov....
Regulators face insurance storms on multiple fronts
Daily Comet (Thibodaux, LA) Homeowners' insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums – all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding. All of these problems...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado, but no jackpot winner
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) Someone in Colorado may have just become a millionaire after a Powerball ticket sold in the state matched all five white balls in Wednesday night's drawing, winning. $1 million. . The Coloradan was one of 19 players across the country to win at...
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags
Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
Insurance, taxes dominate first car-sharing regulation talks
The car-sharing system in New Jersey is “the wild, wild west” without regulations, Sen. Jon Bramnick said Thursday. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor)Talk of insurance and taxes dominated discussion over the Legislature’s first step toward regulating peer-to-peer car-sharing services Thursday. The Senate Commerce Committee took testimony on a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Cryan…
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
SEIAATI Names Virginia State Police HEAT Coordinator to Board
First Sergeant Peter Lazear named new HEAT and Insurance Fraud Program Coordinator by. was Selected to Serve the Region in a Collaborative Efforts to Reduce Auto Theft. We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the. Virginia State Police. represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial) [masslive.com]
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay.
Trump company gets court-appointed monitor for deals, assets
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump's company will have many of its business activities overseen by an outside monitor until. lawsuit alleging fraudulent asset valuations is resolved, a judge ruled. New York state. Judge. Arthur Engoron. on Thursday granted James' request for such a monitor as part of...
Letter: Time for a change in leadership for Oklahoma
Oklahoma's a proud red state. Its people have horse sense. Judging from TV ads, our current politicians don't see us that way. Do they think we're suckers?. , health insurance premiums are largely subsidized. After five years, they get a lifetime pension. They enjoy relaxed rules on insider stock trading.
4th Circuit upholds Md. wire fraud conviction but reduces $28M restitution
A federal appeals court Thursday upheld the conviction of an Israeli woman who led a global scheme that defrauded thousands of investors including at least three in Maryland– out of millions of dollars. Lee Elbaz was validly convicted of wire fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Maryland because the scheme, though…
