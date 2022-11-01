ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is Available in Nine Counties Across Arizona

By PR Newswire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona fails to deliver mental health help for student population

The state of Arizona is failing its student population by leaving schools understaffed for mental health support according to recent mental health reports. For every 100,000 teens in Arizona, there are 14 suicides, which is roughly 1.4 times the numbers for the United States. If Arizona spent more time prioritizing the prevalence of behavioral and student mental health in schools, this number could drastically drop.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Educators Quitting Classrooms and Running for Arizona Legislature in Record Numbers

Arizona teachers are evacuating the classroom in record numbers. Where are they going? The state legislature — if the voters allow. During the last midterm elections in 2018, more than 40 candidates with a background in education vied for seats in the Arizona Legislature, double the national average, and set a record at the time in Arizona. This year, the election cycle started with 72. Fed-up teachers are sending a message — they want better teacher pay, smaller class sizes, more experienced teachers, and more emphasis on early childhood education and access to mental health resources — and are willing to run for office to address their concerns.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Bid protest not apt to delay start of contracts Nebraska says three companies chosen for managed care will have plenty of time to prepare Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts

- Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state's. Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the. Department of Health and Human Services. said last week that there should be plenty of time for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Patagonia Regional Times

Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon

O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

How immigration took over Arizona's elections

YUMA, Arizona — Every day, from midnight to 7 a.m., hundreds of migrants line up along a stretch of desert along the southern border where Arizona, California, and Mexico intersect and the border wall ends. Under the shadow of the border wall, a group of migrants appeared out of...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.

On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
ARIZONA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Davids Fact Sheet: Health Care Savings In The Kansas Third

As part of a new law, Kansans are now eligible for several policies to help them save money on health insurance. Many of these savings are available immediately or starting next year. These policies lower premiums for people who purchase their own insurance as well as families who get insurance through their employer. Expanding access to affordable health care helps families and communities live healthier and more secure lives.
KANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy