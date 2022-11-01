Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is Available in Nine Counties Across Arizona

Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona fails to deliver mental health help for student population
The state of Arizona is failing its student population by leaving schools understaffed for mental health support according to recent mental health reports. For every 100,000 teens in Arizona, there are 14 suicides, which is roughly 1.4 times the numbers for the United States. If Arizona spent more time prioritizing the prevalence of behavioral and student mental health in schools, this number could drastically drop.
kawc.org
Group suing over 'Clean Elections' name being used by ballot drop box monitors in Arizona
PHOENIX -- The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking a judge to immediately bar a group that monitors ballot drop boxes and raises doubts about election results from using its name in Arizona. Tom Collins, the commission's executive director, said the activities of Clean Elections USA are causing not only...
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
Phoenix New Times
Educators Quitting Classrooms and Running for Arizona Legislature in Record Numbers
Arizona teachers are evacuating the classroom in record numbers. Where are they going? The state legislature — if the voters allow. During the last midterm elections in 2018, more than 40 candidates with a background in education vied for seats in the Arizona Legislature, double the national average, and set a record at the time in Arizona. This year, the election cycle started with 72. Fed-up teachers are sending a message — they want better teacher pay, smaller class sizes, more experienced teachers, and more emphasis on early childhood education and access to mental health resources — and are willing to run for office to address their concerns.
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
Future water cuts are expected to hit the Colorado River. Here's how Arizona is responding
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona cities, businesses and farms are gearing up for a significant cut to Colorado River water taking effect in 2023. Along with a 21% river water cut coming 2023, the Department of the Interior (DOI) is...
Bid protest not apt to delay start of contracts Nebraska says three companies chosen for managed care will have plenty of time to prepare Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts
- Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state's. Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the. Department of Health and Human Services. said last week that there should be plenty of time for the...
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
KOLD-TV
Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school. Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.
Washington Examiner
How immigration took over Arizona's elections
YUMA, Arizona — Every day, from midnight to 7 a.m., hundreds of migrants line up along a stretch of desert along the southern border where Arizona, California, and Mexico intersect and the border wall ends. Under the shadow of the border wall, a group of migrants appeared out of...
kjzz.org
Great American Seed Up gives Arizona gardeners a head start on sustainable seed saving
Backyard farmers looking to literally scoop up some seeds have a place to go this weekend. The Great American Seed Up is Nov. 4-5 in Phoenix, and Belle Starr says there are more than 80 different varieties of bulk seed you can pick up there, including fruits — veggies and flowers.
Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.
On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
18 claims of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona submitted to law enforcement ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Days away from Arizona's midterm election, the Secretary of State's Office says 18 reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes have been submitted to law enforcement as of Friday. In one claim, a voter in Mesa...
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
KTAR.com
Arizonans don’t touch that dial while most of country changes clocks
PHOENIX – It’s that time again, when Arizonans get to feel smug while most of the country scrambles to reset their clocks. For those who celebrate, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in this weekend. But not in most of Arizona, where we have better...
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
Rep. Davids Fact Sheet: Health Care Savings In The Kansas Third
As part of a new law, Kansans are now eligible for several policies to help them save money on health insurance. Many of these savings are available immediately or starting next year. These policies lower premiums for people who purchase their own insurance as well as families who get insurance through their employer. Expanding access to affordable health care helps families and communities live healthier and more secure lives.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0